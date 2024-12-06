Eagles Offensive Coordinator Named ‘Top Candidate’ for NFC East Rival

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

A few years ago, it seemed inevitable Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was eventually going to become an NFL head coach. Such was Moore’s rapid upward trajectory to offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, at just 30 years old, and his accompanying success.

Then, the last 2 years happened, including an ill-fated season with the Los Angeles Chargers and lame duck head coach Brandon Staley in 2023.

When Moore arrived to become the Eagles’ offensive coordinator before the 2024 season, he was on his third job in as many years and found his name no longer bandied about when head coaching searches came up

Just 12 games later, the Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL and find themselves at 10-2 and shaping up like Super Bowl contenders. That’s thanks in no small part to Moore helping revamp an offense that stumbled down the stretch in 2023.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano now has Moore on his list of the Top 10 NFL head coaching candidates for 2025, theorizing how Moore might fit with the Cowboys if they part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.

“A couple of years ago, Moore was a popular enough candidate that he seemed on the verge of landing a head-coaching job,” Graziano wrote on December 6. “The end of his time as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator led to an ill-fated 2023 season in that same job with the Chargers. But he has rebounded in his first season in Philadelphia, designing and calling one of the league’s most explosive offenses … If the Cowboys move on from Mike McCarthy, could Moore be a candidate to return to Dallas in the big job?”

Moore One of College Football’s Greatest QBs

Moore went from a schoolboy star at Prosser (Washington) High before taking his only FBS offer at Boise State, where he carved out a career as one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time.

In 4 seasons at Boise State, the 5-foot-11 Moore went 50-3 as a starter, never lost more than 1 game in a single season, including a 14-0 record in 2009. Moore was a two-time All-American and won Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2 different conferences — twice in the WAC and once in the Mountain West.

Despite all of those accolades, Moore went undrafted in 2012 but still carved out a 6-year career as a backup quarterback in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and Cowboys from 2012 to 2017 before going directly into his coaching career with the Cowboys as quarterbacks coach in 2018.

Moore One of NFL’s Highest-Paid Coordinators

As offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Moore led one of the NFL’s top 4 offenses for from 2019 to 2022 before a mutual parting of the ways following a 12-5 regular season record and early playoff exit. Unfortunately for Moore, his next stop was with the Chargers in what ended up being Staley’s final season.

Under Moore, the Eagles are thriving with a headlining trio of running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown — all 3 are arguably playing the best football of their careers and Barkley is an NFL MVP candidate.

According to Front Office Sports, Moore is the NFL’s third highest paid coordinator in 2024 at $2.5 million per season.