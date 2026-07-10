For years, many would’ve considered Philadelphia Eagles star Dallas Goedert to be one of the top tight ends heading into a new NFL season.

These days, Goedert doesn’t seem to be earning that type of support.

In ESPN’s latest top 10 rankings, which are crafted from surveys of coaches, executives, and scouts from around the league, Goedert hardly received a mention.

Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Gets Disappointing News With NFL Survey

When it comes to the top 10, Goedert was left out.

The list went as follows: Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Colton Loveland, Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews, and Travis Kelce.

While there were honorable mentions, with notable quotes attached, Goedert wasn’t there either.

After Dalton Kincaid, Pat Friermuth, Cole Kmet, Jake Ferguson, and Harold Fannin Jr., Goedert was in a group of tight ends who are “also receiving votes. Some thought about the Eagles’ tight end. Apparently, not enough did to get him ranked.

Consider It A Snub?

The 31-year-old tight end is on the decline.

Still, Goedert is quite productive in an Eagles’ offense that has been stacked with star power across the board.

During the 2025 NFL season, Goedert caught 60 passes for 591 yards. That ranked 14th among tight ends in the league.

When it came to scoring, Goedert was at the top. The Eagles’ tight end finished first in the league with 11 receiving touchdowns. That was a career-best mark.

The Eagles had a weak passing season, but Goedert battled with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith for targets. During the 2024 run, Goedert shared the field with those two stars in a run-heavy offense, which featured the MVP-caliber Saquon Barkley.

It hasn’t been easy for Goedert to stand out–yet he has.

Consider Goedert’s lack of a mention until deep into the list a snub, and hope it’s bulletin board material for 2026.