Eagles Urged to Target Ex-Pro Bowl RB to Make ‘Fearsome Duo’ With Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles already addressed their offensive backfield this offseason with the signing of Saquon Barkley. But SI.com’s Eagles Today’s Patrick McAvoy still argued Philadelphia should consider adding more running back depth with Dalvin Cook.

McAvoy suggested Cook as a potential target for the Eagles in NFL free agency on June 10.

Cook spent most of the 2023 regular season with the New York Jets. But he had a career-low 67 carries and 82 touches. The Jets released him on January 2.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Cook to their practice squad for the postseason. He recorded 23 rushing yards on 8 carries for the Ravens during the playoffs.

Could the Eagles Pair Dalvin Cook With Saquon Barkley?

Barkley has had more hype in the NFL, but Cook has arguably had the better career. Cook has recorded one more 1,000-yard rushing season and 1,300-yards-from-scrimmage campaign.

Cook has also registered two seasons with 13 or more rushing touchdowns, which Barkley has never done.

Unlike Barkley, who was the No. 2 overall selection, Cook came into the NFL as a second-round choice in 2017. That was a year ahead of Barkley.

Cook appeared to be a star in the making as a rookie, but tore an ACL in Week 4. That stunted his development during 2017 and 2018.

But during his third season, Cook began a streak of four straight Pro Bowls. From 2019-22, he averaged 1,256 rushing yards, more than 10 touchdowns and 1,605.7 yards from scrimmage per season.

Cook isn’t that same player. That was evident by his lack of usage in New York.

But he had 1,173 rushing yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry with the Minnesota Vikings just two years ago. Cook could perhaps see a lot of that production return when paired with Barkley behind the Eagles offensive line.

Cook could also be added insurance in case Barkley suffers an injury. Barkley hasn’t played a full NFL season since his rookie campaign.

Eagles RB Depth At the End of Offseason Workouts

Pundits expect Barkley to be a tremendous addition to the Philadelphia offense. He should replace D’Andre Swift, who departed in free agency.

But Swift wasn’t the only running back the Eagles saw leave this offseason.

“The Eagles have lost some running back depth behind [Barkley] this offseason with Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny signing elsewhere in free agency,” wrote McAvoy. “The Eagles still have Kenneth Gainwell, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a little more firepower.”

Kenneth Gainwell has a firm grip on Philadelphia’s RB2 role. But RB3 remains a major question. Fourth-round rookie Will Shipley or undrafted free agent Kendall Milton could fill that job.

Milton looked impressive during OTAs. The Eagles also have veterans Tyrion Davis-Price and Lew Nichols on the roster.

But if Philadelphia prefers to have more experience on its running back depth chart, along with more firepower, Cook would be a great addition.