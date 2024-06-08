High-Priced Undrafted Free Agent Showing ‘Juice’ at Eagles Offseason Workouts

Free agent signing Saquon Barkley is expected to replace D’Andre Swift for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. But for depth, the Eagles could turn to a different Georgia running back — Kendall Milton.

SI.com’s Eagles Today’s John McMullen named Milton one of eight ‘Tier 2’ players who has been a ‘spring standout’ through offseason workouts.

“The book on Milton, an undrafted free agent out of Georgia, was a one-cut runner who probably wouldn’t help much in the passing game,” wrote McMullen. “He was able to show clean hands when targeted in the flats and showed some juice after the catch.”

Milton showing juice is certainly what the Eagles want and honestly expected. Even though Milton was an undrafted free agent, KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported the running back received $250,000 in total guarantees with his contract from Philadelphia.

At the time of his signing, SI.com’s Dawgs Daily’s Jonathan Williams wrote the former Bulldogs running back was receiving the second-most expensive undrafted free agent contract of the year.

While Georgia didn’t use Milton much as a pass catcher in college, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry. As a senior last fall, he ran for a career-high 790 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2022, he averaged 7 yards per attempt and scored 8 touchdowns.

How RB Kendall Milton Could Fit Into the Philadelphia Eagles Offense

The Eagles are pretty set at the top of their running back depth chart. Although Swift departed in free agency, Philadelphia poached Barkley from their division rival.

Barkley rushed for three 1,000-yard seasons in six years with the New York Giants. During 2023, he tallied 962 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

As he was last year, Kenneth Gainwell is projected to be the Eagles No. 2 running back. He had a career-best 364 rushing yards last season and has averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his career.

But behind Gainwell, the Eagles have question marks on the running back depth chart.

The two other veteran running backs the Eagles have on the roster besides Barkley and Gainwell are Tyrion Davis-Price and Lew Nichols. But Nichols has never dressed for a regular season game, and Davis-Price has touched the ball only 40 times in his seven appearances.

In addition to Milton, the Eagles also signed undrafted running back Will Shipley this offseason.

There’s definitely an opening for either undrafted free agent to carve out a role on offense in Philadelphia. According to McMullen, Milton may have the upper hand after his strong performance through OTAs.

Other Standout ‘Tier 2’ Players at Eagles OTAs

McMullen, though, didn’t just name Milton as a standout. His list of non-star players performing well at Eagles spring practices included seven other names too.

Including Milton, five of the standouts were on offense. Two of the others were also skilled position players — wide receiver John Ross and tight end E.J. Jenkins.

Ross is trying to extend his career after being a disappointing No. 9 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft.

“There’s still some rust after a two-year layoff but Ross has a real chance barring a meaningful outside addition to the room,” wrote McMullen.

Quarterback Tanner McKee and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton impressed the SI reporter as well.

McKee is competing for the No. 3 quarterback role behind Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett. Becton has only started at offensive tackle in his career, but he has “opened some eyes” at guard this spring. Becton has also expressed an excitement about his potential position change.

On defense, McMullen reported Julian Okwara, Zack Baun and Tyler Hall have also raised their stock.