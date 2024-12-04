Eagles’ Talented DT Will Be ‘Popular Target’ for AFC East Team in Free Agency

Is there such a thing as having too much talent on one roster? The Philadelphia Eagles certainly seem like a candidate if that can ever be the case.

With a 10-2 record and on an 8-game winning streak headed into a Week 14 home game against the Carolina Panthers, some of the Eagles’ best players are already being scoped out as high-priority free agent targets in 2025.

One of those players is defensive tackle Milton Williams, who Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks should draw big money, singling out the AFC East’s New England Patriots as a likely possible destination.

“The Patriots felt the loss of Christian Barmore early this season,” Ballentine wrote. “The Pats are 26th in EPA allowed per rush and Jaquelin Roy is the only true defensive tackle that has more than one sack. Barmore has since returned to the lineup after being diagnosed with blood clots that kept him out for most of the season. His return should elevate the entire unit, but they still need more talent to come alongside him. Milton Williams will be one of the best interior defenders on the market and his age (25) should make him a popular target.”

Williams Having Breakout Season For Philly

Williams is having a breakout season for the NFL’s best defense, where he’s played in all 12 games with 5 starts, 16 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. If Williams stays healthy and keeps up his current level of play through the rest of the regular season and the postseason, it should make him a very rich man.

The Eagles selected Williams in the third round (No. 73 overall) out of Memphis in the 2021 NFL draft and he’s just 1.5 sacks from matching his sack total for the first 3 seasons of his career — and he’s doing it in the final year of his 4-year, $5.11 million rookie contract.

While most teams would like to keep a player like Williams on the roster, that’s not really an option for the Eagles, who could also lose stars like inside linebacker Zack Baun and edge rusher Josh Sweat in free agency.

The biggest reason the Eagles won’t entertain paying Williams is likely an eye to the near future when they will almost certainly have to break the bank for 2023 first round pick Jalen Carter, who plays the same position as Williams.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that when the Eagles finally do pay Carter — likely following the 2025 season — it will have to be a deal that would make him the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in NFL history. That would mean a deal that could surpass the 5-year, $158.75 million contract extension with $95 million guaranteed signed by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones before the 2023 season.

Patriots in Full-On Rebuilding Mode Moving Forward

Williams might be smart to take a big-money deal from the Patriots, who have a 3-10 record and are one of just a handful of teams who have already been eliminated from the AFC playoffs with a month of games still to play.

The Patriots already have young stars on defense like cornerback Christian Gonzalez and an elite, young quarterback in rookie Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.