DeVonta Smith Poised to Pass A.J. Brown in Eagles’ History Books

For four seasons A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith formed one of the best receiving duos in the entire NFL on the Philadelphia Eagles.

But, Brown forced his way out of town over the offseason. So now it’s just Smith remaining in Philly, and he’s poised to pass Brown in the Eagles’ history books.

DeVonta Smith Needs One Touchdown to Pass A.J. Brown’s Total with Eagles

Heading into Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, Smith and Brown both have 32 regular season touchdown receptions in an Eagles jersey, which is tied for the 12th-most in franchise history. So Smith needs just one more TD grab to move past Brown and claim the No. 12 spot for himself.

Smith will have an opportunity to pass Brown the next time he steps out onto the field, which could be Philadelphia’s Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Smith missed practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but he was a limited participant on Friday, which suggests that he might be able to play in the game. His final status will be determined prior to kickoff.

DeVonta Smith Could Quickly Move up Eagles’ All-Time TD List

Once he passes Brown, Smith could quickly move up the ranks and into the top 10 in receiving TDs in Eagles history. Zach Ertz currently sits seventh on the list with 38 TDs, followed by Dallas Goedert (37), Jeremy Maclin (36), DeSean Jackson (35) and Calvin Williams (34).

The former Heisman winner could pass all of them and move into the No. 7 spot by himself if he secures seven more touchdown grabs this season, though Ertz and Goedert will both have an opportunity to add to their own totals as well.

Smith is still under contract with the Eagles for for foreseeable future. So it seems extremely likely that whenever his tenure with the organization ends, he’ll walk away as one of the all-time touchdown leaders.