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DeVonta Smith Poised to Pass A.J. Brown in Eagles’ History Books

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles lines up in the first half at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

For four seasons A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith formed one of the best receiving duos in the entire NFL on the Philadelphia Eagles.

But, Brown forced his way out of town over the offseason. So now it’s just Smith remaining in Philly, and he’s poised to pass Brown in the Eagles’ history books.

DeVonta Smith Needs One Touchdown to Pass A.J. Brown’s Total with Eagles

GettyPhiladelphia Eagles’ wide receiver #06 DeVonta Smith celebrates his touchdown with teammate Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver #11 A.J. Brown during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Heading into Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, Smith and Brown both have 32 regular season touchdown receptions in an Eagles jersey, which is tied for the 12th-most in franchise history. So Smith needs just one more TD grab to move past Brown and claim the No. 12 spot for himself.

Smith will have an opportunity to pass Brown the next time he steps out onto the field, which could be Philadelphia’s Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Smith missed practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but he was a limited participant on Friday, which suggests that he might be able to play in the game. His final status will be determined prior to kickoff.

DeVonta Smith Could Quickly Move up Eagles’ All-Time TD List

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GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Devonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Once he passes Brown, Smith could quickly move up the ranks and into the top 10 in receiving TDs in Eagles history. Zach Ertz currently sits seventh on the list with 38 TDs, followed by Dallas Goedert (37), Jeremy Maclin (36), DeSean Jackson (35) and Calvin Williams (34).

The former Heisman winner could pass all of them and move into the No. 7 spot by himself if he secures seven more touchdown grabs this season, though Ertz and Goedert will both have an opportunity to add to their own totals as well.

Smith is still under contract with the Eagles for for foreseeable future. So it seems extremely likely that whenever his tenure with the organization ends, he’ll walk away as one of the all-time touchdown leaders.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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DeVonta Smith Poised to Pass A.J. Brown in Eagles’ History Books

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