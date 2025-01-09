Eagles Get News That Will Have Fans Breathing A Sigh of Relief Ahead Of Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing their first postseason test on Sunday afternoon, when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

News has been swirling across media cycles concerning the availability of Eagles’ quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who is probably set to start this weekend.

Yet, less has been made of the injury sustained to WR1 and cornerstone player, AJ Brown.

Brown was first listed on Philadelphia’s injury report in mid December, but despite this continued to play the team’s subsequent fixtures against the Cowboys and Commanders, where he managed 133 yards and 2 touchdowns over the span of the two games.

Yet, some discouraging news emerged on Wednesday, where he was limited, for the designated reason of “knee/rest”.

Normally, after a veteran rest day, even those bought upon by injuries, it is standard practice to see that player back playing the following day of practice. However, this was not the case on Thursday, per Eagles reporter, Jeff McLane.

Do not see A.J. Brown at practice. The #Eagles WR was listed as limited (knee/rest) on Wednesday, suggesting he left early. He has been dealing with a knee for a few weeks, but also had the week off. pic.twitter.com/ZR7kq6VOMV — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 9, 2025

Brown did not show up at practice on Thursday, which suggested to many that the knee injury he has been struggling with could be far more severe than let on by the team.

However, after more clarification it seems that is more precautionary than worrisome, as the receiver is set to start on Sunday, per McLane.

The expectation is that A.J. Brown will play on Sunday, from what I understand. But he’s obviously dealing with a knee issue and will receive maintenance. https://t.co/YGRzkoghvM — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 9, 2025

What Does AJ Brown Mean To The Eagles Offense?

A Philadelphia offense without both Brown and quarterback, Jalen Hurts, would have been unrecognizable from the one that has dominated teams this season, both through the air and on the ground with prime Offensive Player of the Year candidate, Saquon Barkley.

Kenny Pickett did some positive things in the Eagles’ loss to the Commanders in Week 17, coming in for the concussed Hurts, but ultimately did not deliver the sort of display that one would want from a team vying for their second Lombardi Trophy in 7 years.

Brown and Hurts have not had the most straightforward of seasons: Brown missed two games with a hamstring problem earlier in the year, whilst defensive end Brandon Graham shone a light onto the pair’s behind-the-scenes rift last month. And all the while, Hurts has faced criticism from the media for his performances this season, despite leading the nation’s #8 team in total offense.

But no one would claim that the team is better off or unchanged without the critical duo. And despite being a healthy 5-point favorite going into Sunday afternoon’s matchup, the Eagles will certainly not take their position for granted against a Packers team who played them very close in the opening game and could cause major problems for them on both sides of the ball.