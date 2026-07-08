Eagles Criticized for ‘Fiscally Responsible’ Offseason Trade

While most of us like to think NFL teams have unlimited resources and should never be scared off from paying any amount for any player, the reality is somebody has to be the adult.

Somebody has to make sure the party keeps getting paid for.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, that person is general manager Howie Roseman, who faced the difficult task of ensuring the Eagles got good value back in trading 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown this summer.

While the market was hot for Brown early — rumors of 2 1st-round picks or a 1st-round pick and 2nd-round pick — the reality ended up being that the Eagles had to wait until the league year rolled over to 2026-27 to avoid a disastrous dead cap hit and, by the June 1 deadline, the market had cooled.

Cooled, but not gone completely cold. The Eagles still got back a 2028 1st-round pick and 2027 5th-round pick from the New England Patriots in return for Brown, although Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton dinged them in his grades for the biggest offseason deals for dealing Brown.

In Moton’s postmortem, he gave the Patriots an “A” grade for trading Brown and dealt the Eagles a “B-” for the move.