Eagles Former 2nd Round Star Makes Shocking Admission About Viral Touchdown Play

What looked to may have been a competitive game during parts of the first half ultimately never really seemed to be in doubt as the Philadelphia Eagles thumped the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Sunday afternoon.

And whilst the chatter during the game circled around the ineptitude of Jordan Love and the Eagles’ league-best passing defense (and total defense), coaxing 3 interceptions out of the $55 million/year QB, there were some interesting, miss-able tidbits that came to light post game.

A notable, under-the-radar example of which includes high-flying tight end, Dallas Goedert, who has become one of the most consistent contributors for Philadelphia over the past 7 years since he was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Goedert had one of the more noticeable, widely-viewed touchdown receptions this weekend when he stiff-armed the life out of cornerback Carrington Vallentine on a 3rd quarter screen pass to make the game 16 – 3.

DALLAS GOEDERT IS A GROWN ASS MAN WHAT TOUCHDOWN ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VIZZc7Ddz9 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) January 12, 2025

The stiff-arm, which consisted of a full 20 yards of Goedert aggressively keeping the Packers CB out of his eyeline, was one of the more impressive ones we have seen in recent memory – and was certainly one of the core plays of the weekend.

Dallas Goedert Reveals Full Story Behind “Big Boy Run” Touchdown

But the story does not stop there, as it seems that this play did not simply come about by accident or circumstance.

Dallas Goedert actually slowed down to deliver an extra stiff arm on his TD Sunday: “That last one was unnecessary for sure. … I slowed down so he can come and get some.” 😂😂pic.twitter.com/q9vRG73AV8 https://t.co/MbjMWtsunz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2025

Per The 33rd Team‘s Ari Meirov, Goedert reportedly did not feel like he actually needed to get in that last shove, but decided to actively slow down to give Vallentine some “extra love” – potentially – although in reality probably unlikely – jeopardizing the play.

The South Dakota State alum, who faced off against fellow SD State tight end, Tucker Kraft, during the game, had this to say to his teammates post-play.

“The last one was unnecessary for sure. Oh, why not – I slowed down so he could come and get some.”

Goedert A Key Figure For The Eagles Heading Into The Divisional Round

Suffice to say, after this play, their divisional round opponents, the Los Angeles Rams – who drove past the Vikings in the Wild Card Round matchup on Monday night – will have that play on repeat throughout the week to show to their young secondary going up against a host of YAC beasts.

AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley and of course Goedert himself all the have the ability to make even competent defenders miss in space and generate serious yardage after the catch.

And with Barkley primarily being used as a tool in the running game, and the stagnant passing chemistry between Brown and QB, Jalen Hurts, Goedert could well end up being the primary target for those situations when you need to grind out hard yards in the passing game.

All to play for on Sunday!