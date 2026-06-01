Rams Blockbuster Trade For Myles Garrett Has Major Effect on Eagles

The NFL landscape shifted dramatically on Monday when the Los Angeles Rams pulled off one of the biggest trades in league history, acquiring two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

The move instantly makes the Rams an even bigger threat in the NFC and creates major implications for the Philadelphia Eagles, both in the short term and the long term.

Los Angeles sent Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Garrett.

It is another aggressive all-in move by the Rams, who have become known for sacrificing future assets in pursuit of championships.

For the Eagles, the deal is significant for two reasons. Not only were they reportedly one of the teams pursuing Garrett, but they now have to contend with a Rams team that many believe has become the NFC favorite and perhaps the team to beat in the race to Super Bowl LXI.

Eagles Miss Out On Dream Trade Target

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia was among the teams exploring a potential trade for Garrett before the Rams ultimately landed the superstar pass rusher.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Eagles were one of several teams showing interest in Garrett, while NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler reported Philadelphia’s interest was “more than exploratory.”

Garrett himself had previously expressed admiration for the Eagles as a potential destination.

“It would be a hell of a destination to play for,” Garrett said earlier this offseason when discussing possible landing spots if he were ever moved.

The Eagles have reportedly shown interest in Garrett on multiple occasions over the past two years. However, any realistic deal likely would have required Philadelphia to part with elite young talent, something Howie Roseman was unwilling to do.

According to Fowler, Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was mentioned during discussions, though no serious framework revolved around moving Philadelphia’s All-Pro defensive cornerstone.

Instead, the Rams were willing to meet Cleveland’s asking price by including Verse, a 25-year-old edge rusher coming off a tremendous season.

Massive NFC Implications Await Eagles

The trade does more than just keep Garrett away from Philadelphia. It strengthens one of the Eagles’ biggest competitors.

The Rams already entered the offseason as one of the NFC’s top contenders after aggressively upgrading their roster. Adding Garrett gives Los Angeles arguably the most feared defensive player in football and creates a nightmare pass-rushing duo alongside Braden Fiske and an already talented defensive front.

The impact will arrive quickly for Philadelphia.

The Eagles are scheduled to host the Rams on October 4 at Lincoln Financial Field in a matchup that suddenly looks like one of the premier games of the 2026 regular season. Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and the Eagles offensive line will now be tasked with slowing down a player who has recorded 125.5 career sacks and remains one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL.

More importantly, the move could have major playoff implications.

The Eagles were hoping to add Garrett. Instead, they’ll now have to find a way to beat him — and a Rams team that may have just become the biggest obstacle standing between Philadelphia and another Super Bowl appearance.