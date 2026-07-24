Philadelphia Eagles fans joined Sixers fans in celebrating the signing of NBA star LeBron James.

It was a surprise to many that James chose the Sixers over the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat after weeks of debate. This comes on the heels of the Sixers trading with the Boston Celtics for star Jaylen Brown.

Philadelphia signing James ends up being one of the biggest free agent signings the city has had since Eagles running back Saquon Barkley back in 2024. Barkley had to chime in and say something about the news.

Saquon Barkley Steps Off Philadelphia Eagles News to Celebrate LeBron James

Barkley took to social media to share his excitement for James being a member of the Sixers. The Eagles running back shared a message with James, inviting him to hang out sometime.

“Welcome to the city! Let me know when you tryna tee it up @KingJames.”

Before James’ signing, Barkley was one of the main figures in Philadelphia sports who spoke out to pitch him on coming to the Sixers.

“I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley said back then. “If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever.”

James is a 22-time All-Star who has won four NBA titles and was MVP of the league four times. In his announcement, he said this would be the final decision he makes, implying the Sixers are the last team he will play for.

LeBron James Joins Saquon Barkley & Powerful Philadelphia Sports World

Barkley has been argued as one of the best athletes in Philly sports over the last two years with his work on the Eagles. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2024, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

James now joins a Sixers team that has Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and V. J. Edgecombe. The future Hall of Famer not only joins Barkley as the city’s top athletes, but also joins guys like Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.

It’s a monumental moment in Philly sports history, and the Eagles are inspiring the Sixers to win a title. This can only push the narrative further that Philadelphia is the best sports town around, given how they support their teams. James and Barkley are big parts of what could make 2026 a great year for Philly sports.