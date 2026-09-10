Eagles’ Overlooked $41.2 Million Asset Got Shouted Out Before First Game

This Philadelphia Eagles team has plenty of weapons and is poised to have a strong 2026 season.

Guys like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean always get the attention. They are the key players who have a chance to truly be great this upcoming year.

There is another superstar on this Eagles team that doesn’t seem to be getting a lot of commentary about him. It’s an odd thing, but he might be coming out of the shadows in 2026 and help elevate this roster back to its Super Bowl height in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Who Needs to Be Watched in 2026

The Athletic ran an article featuring a roundtable of NFC East writers discussing their teams in 2026. Eagles writer Zach Berman was asked which player on the team is not getting enough attention and will make an impact on Philly. Berman likes running back Saquon Barkley to get it done.

“I could give you breakout candidates such as edge rusher Jalyx Hunt or explain how wide receiver DeVonta Smith could see a major jump in production after the A.J. Brown trade, but I’ll go with a superstar for this question who for some reason has been under-discussed this summer: Saquon Barkley. There’s been so much focus on the Eagles’ passing game, Hurts and the wide receivers, but this offense’s success will be based on the run. They are going to be committed to running, and Barkley and the offensive line carried the offense to the Super Bowl in 2024. Barkley rushed for 1,140 yards last season — a down year, based on the 2,005-yard campaign in 2024 — and he’s entering his age-29 season. The scheme change could bring different elements to his running style, especially if he can race around the edge. Barkley’s runs of 20-plus yards declined from 17 to 4 last season. A return to double-digits would have a significant effect on the offense. Look for Barkley to be more involved in the passing game, too.”

Barkley had a monster 2024 season with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, earning him the Offensive Player of the Year award. Last season was different, as he went for just 1,140 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley is Ready to Get Back on Track in 2026 With Eagles

The skill set is there for Barkley, who has been one of the top backs in the NFL. Last year was different, with Kevin Patullo struggling as offensive coordinator and a banged-up offensive line.

Entering 2026, new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is bringing in a whole new scheme. It’s more friendly for Barkley and the running backs.

It’s odd to talk about Barkley not being talked about as often going into the new year. He has a chance, though, to prove that he is still the top option in this Eagles offense in 2026.