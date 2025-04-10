Eagles Urged Toward Blockbuster Trade for Potential $140 Million ‘Elite Finisher’

It would be hard to envision another time in Philadelphia Eagles history where they have been or ever will be as equipped to pull off an NFL mega-trade as they are right now.

The Eagles have an incredible 20 draft picks stockpiled over the 2025 and 2026 NFL drafts. They also have a roster full of Super Bowl winners and all of them could be trade bait for general manager Howie Roseman with the exception of just a handful* of players.

That’s why if there’s even a whiff of trade possibility in the air for Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, the Eagles need to pounce.

Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is entering the final season of the 4-year, $112 million contract extension he signed in September 2021 and stoked trade rumors with a cryptic post on his Instagram stories on April 9.

In the picture, Watt is walking off the field after a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders and flashing a peace sign to the fans.

” … The Steelers are 100% gonna pay Watt,” The Sporting News’ Jarrett Bailey wrote on his official X account. “Do I think they should? No. Trade him while he still has value and get some picks in return is my mentality. Love T.J. & what he’s meant to the team but they aren’t winning games of importance so may as well get something for him.”

Figuring Out Potential Trade for Watt

In terms of draft picks, the Eagles could send the Steelers their 2025 first round pick (No. 32 overall), 2025 second round pick and a 2026 third round pick. If the Eagles could talk the Steelers into taking a starter or potential starter to top off the trade, edge rusher Bryce Huff, who signed a 3-year, $51 million contract before the 2024 season and could use a fresh start elsewhere.

The next part of trading for Watt is paying him, and the price for elite finishers like him can be pretty steep. For Watt, that would likely mean a 4-year, $140 million contract extension that pays him $35 million per year.

For this, the Eagles are also uniquely equipped to take on a player like Watt. Rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were 2 of the best players on the Super Bowl-winning defense and second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter was its crown jewel. Those 3 players have a combined 8 seasons remaining on their rookie contracts, which is value that’s almost unheard of in NFL circles.

It also means the Eagles should have the money to pay Watt.

What the Eagles Get in Trade for Watt

Edge rushers have been at the top of the food chain on NFL defenses dating back to when we used to call them outside linebackers and defensive ends.

In the history of the NFL, few players have been able to rush the passer like Watt, who tied Michael Strahan’s single season record of 22.5 sacks in 2021 and was the second fastest player to 100 career sacks in NFL history behind just the late Reggie White.

Watt had 11.5 sacks in 2024 and has 108.0 career sacks — just 15 sacks away from cracking the NFL’s Top 20 career sacks leaders.

*Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Zack Baun