NFL Insider Claims Eagles ‘Can’t Win’ NFC East Division in 2025

For the last 20 years, the NFC East Division has essentially been up for grabs.

The evidence is right there in front of us. No team has won consecutive NFC East titles since the Philadelphia Eagles won 4 consecutive titles from 2001 to 2004, which culminated in a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

That’s why ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks the Eagles won’t repeat as NFC East champions in 2025 despite bringing back the NFL’s best defense, one of its best offenses and coming off a dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

“This is a highly competitive division,” Graziano said on “Get Up” on May 19. “Unfortunately for the Eagles, they can’t win the division in 2025.”

The truth is the Eagles aren’t just primed to repeat as NFC East champions but seem to have a team in place that could repeat as Super Bowl champions, although they’re not the only Super Bowl contender within their own division.

Eagles Favored to Repeat as NFC Champions

The Athletic’s NFL Projection Model gave the Eagles a 7.8 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl — the highest percentage of any team in the NFC but behind 3 AFC teams with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

According to Vegas Insider, the Eagles are the favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions across all the major betting services, including +600 odds from ESPN Bet.

“The Eagles are still set up for success with their key components returning, and there are major questions with their greatest conference competition in 2024 — the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings — but it’s not easy to repeat,” The Athletic’s Austin Mock wrote. “The Kansas City Chiefs can attest to that.”

While the Eagles won another Super Bowl in 2024 — their second in the last decade — the season also served notice there was another team in their own division on the rise. When the Eagles found themselves in the NFC Championship Game, they did so facing another NFC East team in the Washington Commanders, who upset the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Commanders finished 12-5 in 2024 — their best season since 1991 — behind the strength of rookie quarterback and NFC Offensive Player of the Year Jayden Daniels and have revamped their team with trades for proven veterans to try and make a Super Bowl run in 2025.

Pair of NFC East Teams Down Bad Right Now

While the Eagles and Commanders enter 2025 among the NFL’s elite franchises, the 2 other teams in the NFC East are as down bad as they’ve been in a long time.

The New York Giants went 3-14 in 2024 and were just a Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers from having the No. 1 overall pick. The Giants now have Dead Men Walking in positions of power with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen and have mismanaged the team into oblivion since they took over in 2022.

The Dallas Cowboys don’t seem like viable threats to contend in the NFC East, either. After consecutive 12-5 seasons in 2022 and 2023, the Cowboys took a major step backwards and finished 7-10 in 2024 — with a porous, injury-riddled defense it doesn’t seem like 2025 will be much better.