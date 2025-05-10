Rookie CB Predicted to Usher Out Cowboys’ $97 Million All-Pro

There are some truly bad contracts rolling around the NFL right now, and few look worse than the one the Dallas Cowboys have with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs — a 5-year, $97 million extension signed in 2023 that runs through 2028.

Since signing his contract Diggs has played in just 13 out of a possible 34 regular season games and torn his ACL twice.

With another NFL All-Pro cornerback for the Cowboys in Daron Bland who is waiting on his own big payday but has dealt with his own injury issues, there might be an opening to dump Diggs and his albatross of a contract on another team via a trade.

That opening comes after the Cowboys drafted East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel in the third round (No. 76 overall) after Revel popped up in plenty of mock drafts as a first round pick. It gives Dallas perhaps the best value pick in the entire draft and a fresh start at cornerback.

“I was like, Hey, it might be a chance I go to them ‘Boys,” Revel told DallasCowboys.com. “It was kind of crazy though, because me and my family were talking about it the whole time, the whole month, this whole year, just talking about it like, ‘It might be a chance.’ ”

Diggs Part of NFL’s Record-Setting Duo

Diggs and Bland have combined to be one of the NFL’s best cornerback duos when healthy. The only problem is they’ve only been healthy and playing together for one full season, in 2022.

In 2023, Bland had 9 interceptions and set the NFL single-season record with 5 interception returns for touchdowns. That came just one year after Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions — including tying an NFL record with interceptions in 6 consecutive games.

Both Bland and Diggs have seen their careers take a nosedive over the last 2 seasons. Bland followed his record-setting season in 2023 by playing only 7 games in 2024 and recording zero interceptions. While Diggs has 20 career interceptions through 5 seasons, only 3 have come in the last 2 years.

Finding Out What Market is Like for Diggs

While his injuries have likely destroyed the trade market for Diggs, the real accomplishment in offloading him to another team would not so much be what the Cowboys could get in return but what they could get another team to take off their hands in terms of his contract.

Either way, there’s a good chance the Cowboys will start all 3 players — Revel, Diggs and Bland — at the same time in 2025.

Revel, 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, would have been almost a lock to be a first round pick if not for a torn ACL suffered in the first month of the 2024 season that limited him to just 2 games. In his final 15 games at ECU, Revel had 3 interceptions, including a 50-yard return for a touchdown in 2024 against Appalachian State before his injury.

It’s also worth pointing out that Revel is comparatively cheap compared to where he could have gone in the first round to where he landed in the third round, where he’s slotted to receive just a 4-year, $6.5 million contract.