Eagles Fans Viciously Troll NFC East Division Rival With Postgame Chant

Even in the long history of the HBO documentary series “Hard Knocks” there are some moments that stand above the rest.

When Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Tim Johnson did an impersonation of tight end Shannon Sharpe. When Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis asked to call his grandmother after he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. When Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins snatched Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall’s soul — although Hall had a different version of events.

Most recently, there was when New York Giants owner John Mara said “I’m going to have a tough time sleeping if Saquon (Barkley) goes to Philadelphia,” on the 2024 offseason version of “Hard Knocks” … then running back Saquon Barkley did, in fact, go to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles now the hottest team in the NFL after 6 straight wins and sitting atop the NFC East at 8-2 following a 26-18, Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders, Philly fans delivered a vicious troll of Mara and the Giants during Barkley’s postgame interview on “Thursday Night Football” after Barkley put up 198 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns.

“THANK YOU, GIANTS! THANK YOU, GIANTS!” the crowd chanted, overwhelming Barkley’s interview to the point TNF host Charissa Thompson paused the interview to let television viewers at home get a better feel for how loud they were.

Giants Fumbled Barkley and Eagles Took Advantage

Barkley has been one of the NFL’s most exciting players since the Giants took him with the No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL draft.

Barkley topped 2,000 yards of total offense as a rookie and was named the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year but battled injuries and the ineptitude of Giants’ leadership for the next 5 years.

From 2019 to 2023, Barkley missed a total of 26 games, including all but 2 games in 2020 with a torn ACL. The Giants had a winning record and made the playoffs just once during Barkley’s tenure, going 9-7-1 in 2022.

In 2023, Barkley seemed downright average at times with just 1,242 yards of total offense — 962 rushing yards and 280 receiving yards — and 10 touchdowns. Giants general manager Joe Schoen refused to meet Barkley’s contract demands and insisted he test the market as a free agent. The Eagles pounced, signing Barkley to a 3-year, $$37.75 million contract in March 2024.

Barkley Having Career Year in First Season in Philly

Barkley’s season in Philadelphia has only served to further twist the knife for the Giants. Through 10 games, he’s already eclipsed his production from 2023 and passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season against the Commanders. He currently has 1,137 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns to go with 210 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

He also authored one of the great individual highlights for any running back, ever, when he pulled off an unthinkable reverse hurdle in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

Most importantly, the Eagles are winning and look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders while the Giants are 2-8 and seemed destined for yet another rebuilding era. The Giants have made the playoffs just twice in the last 13 seasons and have won just a single playoff game in that stretch.

“Perhaps the Giants’ biggest mistake was letting Hard Knocks film the owner saying he ‘wouldn’t be able to sleep at night’ if Barkley went to the Eagles,” NFL insider Andrew Brandt wrote on his official X account on November 15. “Oy.”