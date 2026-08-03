The first week of Philadelphia Eagles training camp started off with Jalen Carter making NFL history with his new extension.

When Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman discussed the move with the media, he made it clear that taking care of the defensive line was a major priority for the team. Carter’s deal came just months after the Eagles gave Jordan Davis an extension.

“We wanted that to be one of the strengths of our team going forward. The defensive tackle position in the league and in college football, it’s a deficient position. It’s hard to find guys like that. We feel like it was a priority,” Roseman told reporters.

“Where the market was when March opened was kind of in transition. You had guys like [Dexter Lawrence] ready to sign, obviously, [Jonathan Simmons]. Some of the reasons that it got to this point were just because we were trying to figure out the market.”

When Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio addressed the media the following day, he made a clear statement about Moro Ojomo.

“Howie needs to save some money for him as well,” Fangio told reporters on July 30, before the Eagles’ second training camp session of the summer. “That position group–not only with [Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis]–I mean, Moro is an unbelievable player and unbelievable person for our team.”

Eagles Fire Up Extension Talks With 4-Year NFL Veteran

After the Eagles’ August 3 session on Monday, Ojomo addressed reporters and made it clear that he had contract discussions with the team.

However, there doesn’t seem to be a timeline in place for when that could get done.

“Eagles DT Moro Ojomo confirmed that he’s had contract extension talks with the team. He didn’t go into detail about whether he wants to ultimately play out the year or not,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported. “But Ojomo admitted that seeing Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis get contract extensions motivates him.”

Moro Ojomo’s NFL Career

The 24-year-old defensive tackle entered the NFL in 2023 after playing at Texas.

He was a seventh-round pick for Philly and appeared in eight games as a rookie. After having a limited role in year one, Ojomo had 17 appearances in 2024. He racked up 20 tackles and had a sack in the Super Bowl.

Last season, Ojomo started in nine games–but made 17 appearances. He had a career year with 38 tackles, six of which went for a loss. Ojomo had 6.0 sacks.

Roseman made it clear that getting extensions completed in the spring is preferred, but it’s not the only path they will take. While there is a chance Ojomo might bet on himself and play throughout the year to drive his value up even more, the Eagles seem to be willing to get something done sooner.