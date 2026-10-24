Eagles Urged to Focus on ‘Adding Draft Picks’ Instead of Making Playoffs

We’re about to learn some hard truths about the Philadelphia Eagles between now and the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

The Eagles, losers of four straight games, sit at 2-4 and have three more games before the deadline, starting with a Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. After that, they’ll play 2 more games before the trade deadline: against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 and the first-place New York Giants in Week 9.

If the Eagles keep losing, something unthinkable could happen to the team that just won the Super Bowl two years ago: some version of a fire sale with the current roster.

To that end, one NFL analyst is advising the Eagles against continuing to make moves to win games.

“The Eagles can’t fall for the trap of being a ‘playoff contender’ because of a bad division,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on October 24. “The last thing that Philadelphia should do is trade for an expensive veteran like (Colts guard) Quenton Nelson. The Eagles should be focused on adding more draft picks now, not trading them away.”

Eagles Could Shop Superstars in Trades

While giving up the ship probably isn’t what Eagles fans want to hear right now, no NFL general manager is better at adding draft picks and turning them into gold than Philadelphia’s Howie Roseman.

Roseman might even put more Eagles stars on the table in trades — especially if he can get incredible returns like what he got for Jurgens, who brought back a 2028 2nd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick.

The Eagles player most likely to be in high-level trade talks is running back and 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

What Could Eagles Get Back for Barkley?

Assuming any team willing to make a deal for Barkley is already a Super Bowl contender, the Eagles could get a high-ceiling return in a trade—possibly even a 1st-round pick.

The Eagles and Roseman already landed an extra 1st-round pick before the season when they sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 1st-round pick on June 1.

ESPN’s Ben Solak believes one team who could trade for Barkley and turn their season around might be the Houston Texans, who he thinks might be willing to give up a King’s ransom with a 2027 3rd-round pick, 2027 6th-round pick, 2028 2nd-round pick, and running back Woody Marks coming back to the Eagles in exchange for Barkley.

After a 0-4 start, the Texans are now 2-4 and trying to make the AFC Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

“I could see a few contenders (trading for Barkley),” Solak wrote on October 20. “The Seahawks came to mind, as did the Packers and the Vikings. But I love the idea of GM Nick Caserio, fresh off the Marvin Harrison Jr. deal, doubling down on the offense and adding Barkley to a backfield that he has yet to solve in Houston. The Texans are once again on pace to have a bottom-5 rushing attack, but Barkley has the talent behind the line of scrimmage to help cover for a shaky interior offensive line group. By forcing opposing defenses to play more heavy boxes by formation and by the presence of Barkley, the 2-4 Texans could pull further defensive attention away from receiver Nico Collins and field an offense really worthy of a comeback run into the playoffs.”