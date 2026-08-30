Ex-Philadelphia Eagles QB & NCAA Passing Leader Traded to Dolphins

Maybe the Philadelphia Eagles scouting department wasn’t as off its game as we thought when they drafted quarterback Kyle McCord.

Just over 1 year after the Eagles decided McCord wasn’t even worthy of their 3rd-string quarterback spot, McCord isn’t just set in stone as a backup quarterback for another team — and he’s sought after to do so.

“Trade: Packers are sending QB Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2028 6th-round pick, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “After trading (quarterback) Quinn Ewers to the Jaguars, the Dolphins needed a new backup for Malik Willis. Now the Dolphins have two former Packers QBs … The pick going to the Packers is the 2028 6th that the Dolphins acquired Saturday from the Jaguars for Quinn Ewers.”

“New Dolphins backup QB Kyle McCord was exceptional for Syracuse a couple years ago, including the finale against Miami,” Dolphins reporter Barry Jackson wrote on his official X account. “Dolphins deal a 2028 sixth-rounder for him, as you’ve seen.”

The Eagles selected McCord in the 6th round (No. 181 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He led the FBS with 4,779 passing yards at Syracuse in 2024.

“So the Packers are willingly giving up Kyle McCord rather than just losing him on waivers and getting nothing in return,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote on X.

Eagles Make Habit of Drafting Day 3 QBs

The Eagles have made a habit of drafting Day 3 — they’ve done it 3 of the last 4 years, including 2026 5th-round pick Cole Payton.

Philadelphia saw its 2023 6th-round pick pay off in a big way as quarterback Tanner McKee turned into a reliable backup — if not an eventual starter for another team — over the last 3 seasons.

Looking back, the Eagles may have forced the issue with drafting another quarterback in 2025 with McCord — especially with McKee still having 2 years remaining on his rookie contract.

Eagles Surprised by Picking Kyle McCord

Either way, it was a surprise to pick McCord — even with a 6th-round pick. Especially considering the Eagles traded for another backup quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson after they won the Super Bowl in February 2025.

“(McCord) led the FBS in passing yards per game and set the ACC’s single season passing yards record (4,779) in his lone season with the Orange,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote in his pre-draft analysis. “He is an effective point guard who spreads the ball around. Four Syracuse receivers finished the season with more than 60 catches … his arm is strong enough to make every throw, and he has the touch to drop the ball in downfield.”

The Packers signed McCord in January.

“Packers signed QB Kyle McCord to a reserve/future contract,” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman wrote on his official X account on January 20. “He was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles last year. Set both the Syracuse and ACC single-season passing yards record in 2024.”