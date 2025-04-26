Eagles Make Shocking Move With Record-Setting QB in NFL Draft

Getting a new quarterback probably wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 NFL draft bingo card for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The defending Super Bowl champions sent a minor jolt through the draft on its final day by selecting Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord in the fifth round (No. 181 overall). McCord will come in and compete with Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the backup quarterback job behind Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles traded last season’s No. 2 quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to the Cleveland Browns on March 10 in exchange for Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth round pick.

“(McCord) led the FBS in passing yards per game and set the ACC’s single season passing yards record (4,779) in his lone season with the Orange,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote in his pre-draft analysis. “He is an effective point guard who spreads the ball around. Four Syracuse receivers finished the season with more than 60 catches … his arm is strong enough to make every throw, and he has the touch to drop the ball in downfield.”

McCord Left Ohio State After One Season as Starter

McCord started at Ohio State in 2023 and transferred to Syracuse after throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2023.

Headed into the Cotton Bowl following the season and with an 11-1 record, McCord entered the transfer portal after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day declined to commit to McCord as the starting quarterback in 2024.

McCord was replaced by Will Howard, who led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship and was named Offensive MVP in the title game.

Howard was selected just 4 spots after McCord in the fifth round, by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 185 overall.

What Eagles QB Room Looks Like Now

The backup quarterback role on the Eagles ended up being a huge storyline in their 2024 season when Hurts missed all but one quarter of the final 3 games of the regular season after he suffered a concussion against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

The Eagles ended up using both Pickett and McKee over the final 2 games. Pickett started in Week 17 in a 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys but had to leave the game after he injured his ribs and was replaced by McKee.

McKee started the final game of the regular season, a 20-13 win over the New York Giants in Week 18 and went 30-of-45 passing for 323 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions over the final 5 quarters of the regular season.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. criticized a weakness in McCord’s game following the pick.

“He’s a guy who puts pressure on the offensive line because of his lack of mobility,” Kiper said. “But we’re talking about the Philadelphia Eagles (offensive line) here, so come on.”

While Kiper might be correct that almost any somewhat competent quarterback could thrive behind the best offensive line in the NFL, McCord is in for a heated battle with McKee for QB2. Not to mention Thompson-Robinson lurking as well.

It’s the second time in the last 3 seasons the Eagles have used a late round pick on a quarterback to put behind Hurts — McKee was selected in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft out of Stanford.