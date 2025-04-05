Eagles Urged to Sign $89 Million All-Pro as ‘Genius’ WR3 Option

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles offense in 2025, sometimes it seems like all that’s left to argue about is minutiae. Thanks to the wonders of cinema, we all know why those small things can actually define a season.
“The inches we need are everywhere around us,” Head Coach Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) says to the fictional Miami Sharks in his legendary “Any Given Sunday” locker room speech. “… It’s the difference between winning and losing.”
For the Eagles, those inches might come at the third wide receiver spot, where the talent goes off a cliff after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. For Philadelphia, getting a player like veteran free agent Tyler Lockett could mean the difference in repeating as Super Bowl champions.
The Seattle Seahawks released Lockett after 10 seasons on March 5 and after the 3-time NFL All-Pro had 49 receptions for 600 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024 — his lowest totals since 2017.
NFC East Rival Labeled Favorite to Sign Lockett
The Eagles might also be well served to coax Lockett away from one of their NFC East rivals, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox tagging Lockett as the one remaining free agent who could help the Dallas Cowboys the most.
“The Dallas Cowboys have their No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb, but they still lack a quality second option — adding Parris Campbell in free agency didn’t solve the problem,” Knox wrote on April 5. “Tyler Lockett, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, should be a top target for Dallas ahead of the draft.”
The Seahawks cleared $7 million in salary cap space by releasing Lockett. With that in mind, the Eagles should start with a tongue-in-cheek (and very fair) 1-year, $7 million offer to try and get Lockett on the roster.
Lockett signed a 2-year, $29.6 million contract extension with the Seahawks in March 2024 that included $12.6 million guaranteed, which was all paid to Lockett in the first year. The former Kansas Star has approximately $89 million in career earnings through the end of the 2024 season.
Injuries Were Issue for Eagles WRs in 2024
Adding Lockett might be the stabilizing force the Eagles need in the wide receiver room in terms of durability and productivity. If the 2025 season ends with another championship for Philadelphia, it looks like a genius move.
Brown and Smith are one of the most expensive wide receiver duos in the NFL after signing contract extensions worth a combined $191 million but missed 4 games each last season and Brown has missed at least 4 games in a single season twice in the last 4 years.
The current option at third wide receiver, former first round pick Jahan Dotson, had career lows of 19 receptions and 216 yards during the 2024 regular season. That included 7 receptions for 94 yards in a meaningless regular season finale against the New York Giants.
The Eagles traded a 2025 third round pick and a pair of 2025 seventh round picks to the Washington Commanders for Dotson and a 2025 fifth round pick in August 2024.
Lockett, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, has only missed 3 games in 10 seasons and never more than one game in a single season. He’s averaged 907 receiving yards per season over his career, including 4 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2022 and has 61 career touchdown receptions.
