Eagles Urged to Sign $89 Million All-Pro as ‘Genius’ WR3 Option

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles offense in 2025, sometimes it seems like all that’s left to argue about is minutiae. Thanks to the wonders of cinema, we all know why those small things can actually define a season.

“The inches we need are everywhere around us,” Head Coach Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) says to the fictional Miami Sharks in his legendary “Any Given Sunday” locker room speech. “… It’s the difference between winning and losing.”

For the Eagles, those inches might come at the third wide receiver spot, where the talent goes off a cliff after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. For Philadelphia, getting a player like veteran free agent Tyler Lockett could mean the difference in repeating as Super Bowl champions.

The Seattle Seahawks released Lockett after 10 seasons on March 5 and after the 3-time NFL All-Pro had 49 receptions for 600 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024 — his lowest totals since 2017.

NFC East Rival Labeled Favorite to Sign Lockett

The Eagles might also be well served to coax Lockett away from one of their NFC East rivals, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox tagging Lockett as the one remaining free agent who could help the Dallas Cowboys the most.