Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Urged to Sign $89 Million All-Pro as ‘Genius’ WR3 Option

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tyler Lockett
Getty
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver celebrates against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2020 NFC Wild Card Game.

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles offense in 2025, sometimes it seems like all that’s left to argue about is minutiae. Thanks to the wonders of cinema, we all know why those small things can actually define a season.

“The inches we need are everywhere around us,” Head Coach Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) says to the fictional Miami Sharks in his legendary “Any Given Sunday” locker room speech. “… It’s the difference between winning and losing.”

For the Eagles, those inches might come at the third wide receiver spot, where the talent goes off a cliff after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. For Philadelphia, getting a player like veteran free agent Tyler Lockett could mean the difference in repeating as Super Bowl champions.

The Seattle Seahawks released Lockett after 10 seasons on March 5 and after the 3-time NFL All-Pro had 49 receptions for 600 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024 — his lowest totals since 2017.

NFC East Rival Labeled Favorite to Sign Lockett

The Eagles might also be well served to coax Lockett away from one of their NFC East rivals, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox tagging Lockett as the one remaining free agent who could help the Dallas Cowboys the most.

“The Dallas Cowboys have their No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb, but they still lack a quality second option — adding Parris Campbell in free agency didn’t solve the problem,” Knox wrote on April 5. “Tyler Lockett, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, should be a top target for Dallas ahead of the draft.”

The Seahawks cleared $7 million in salary cap space by releasing Lockett. With that in mind, the Eagles should start with a tongue-in-cheek (and very fair) 1-year, $7 million offer to try and get Lockett on the roster.

Lockett signed a 2-year, $29.6 million contract extension with the Seahawks in March 2024 that included $12.6 million guaranteed, which was all paid to Lockett in the first year. The former Kansas Star has approximately $89 million in career earnings through the end of the 2024 season.

Injuries Were Issue for Eagles WRs in 2024

Adding Lockett might be the stabilizing force the Eagles need in the wide receiver room in terms of durability and productivity. If the 2025 season ends with another championship for Philadelphia, it looks like a genius move.

Brown and Smith are one of the most expensive wide receiver duos in the NFL after signing contract extensions worth a combined $191 million but missed 4 games each last season and Brown has missed at least 4 games in a single season twice in the last 4 years.

The current option at third wide receiver, former first round pick Jahan Dotson, had career lows of 19 receptions and 216 yards during the 2024 regular season. That included 7 receptions for 94 yards in a meaningless regular season finale against the New York Giants.

The Eagles traded a 2025 third round pick and a pair of 2025 seventh round picks to the Washington Commanders for Dotson and a 2025 fifth round pick in August 2024.

Lockett, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, has only missed 3 games in 10 seasons and never more than one game in a single season. He’s averaged 907 receiving yards per season over his career, including 4 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2022 and has 61 career touchdown receptions.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Elijah Cooks's headshot E. Cooks
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Kylen Granson's headshot K. Granson
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Kenyon Green's headshot K. Green
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Kendall Lamm's headshot K. Lamm
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Lew Nichols's headshot L. Nichols
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Avery Williams's headshot A. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Urged to Sign $89 Million All-Pro as ‘Genius’ WR3 Option

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x