Eagles’ Monstrous 6’8 Rookie Given Very Positive Commendation

The Philadelphia Eagles will be thrilled that they managed to acquire linebacker, Jihaad Campbell, with the 31st pick in last month’s NFL draft, despite general manager, Howie Roseman, having him in their top 10 players of the entire draft.
But a less spoken about name for the Eagles is one of the draft picks they did not make. Despite adding two tackles on Day 3; both Cameron Williams and Myles Hinton were selected by the team in the sixth round; Philadelphia added another big man in the trenches post-draft.
A man who, according to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, is the team’s most exciting undrafted free agent acquisition of the offseason.
And this man is none other than 6’8, 341 lb offensive tackle, Hollin Pierce out of Rutgers University.
Hollin Pierce Considered The Eagles’ Most Exciting UDFA Of 2025
“The Philadelphia Eagles prefer mountainous offensive linemen, as if last year’s unit with Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Mekhi Becton didn’t already drive that point home. The 6’8″, 341-pound Hollin Pierce certainly fits the mold.”
“The Rutgers product started four years for the Scarlet Knights, with two seasons each on the right and left sides…If any NFL offensive-line coach can get the most out of the mammoth rookie, it will be [Eagles offensive line coach] Jeff Stoutland.”
Sobleski then references the scouting report put together on him by BR’s Brandon Thorn earlier this year.
“Overall, Pierce is a chore to work around in pass protection when he has help to box rushers into his grasp, and he can trap and cover up targets in the run game to create seals and alleys,” Thorn noted. “However, he will struggle to win leverage, sustain and recover with his head up. With his size, crafty approach and excellent intangibles, he should be able to stick as a long-term, quality backup tackle who can get a team out of a pinch.”
What Does Pierce Add To The Roster?
At this point, very little, but the Eagles have a history of drafting (or in this case, not) and picking up raw talents on the offensive line and turning them into all-stars.
Jordan Mailata, once a seventh round pick out of Australia back in 2017, is one of the absolute best left tackles in the NFL, having just been selected to the second-team All-Pro this past season.
Mekhi Becton – another behemoth offensive lineman – was considered a bust in New York before arriving and turning into a borderline Pro Bowl caliber guard with Stoutland in Phildelphia.
Even Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, both of whom are elite interior offensive linemen – Dickerson is actually the highest paid guard in the entire NFL – had to sit for a year to learn and develop before taking a spot in the starting lineup.
Mailata is not going away anytime soon, but right tackle Lane Johnson is unlikely to have more than two seasons left in what has been an incredibly illustrious career. Despite starting 13 games at left tackle last season, Pierce is still a raw, powerful product. But perhaps come two years time, we could be staring at the Eagles’ next starting right tackle.
