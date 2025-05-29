Eagles’ Monstrous 6’8 Rookie Given Very Positive Commendation

The Philadelphia Eagles will be thrilled that they managed to acquire linebacker, Jihaad Campbell, with the 31st pick in last month’s NFL draft, despite general manager, Howie Roseman, having him in their top 10 players of the entire draft.

But a less spoken about name for the Eagles is one of the draft picks they did not make. Despite adding two tackles on Day 3; both Cameron Williams and Myles Hinton were selected by the team in the sixth round; Philadelphia added another big man in the trenches post-draft.

A man who, according to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, is the team’s most exciting undrafted free agent acquisition of the offseason.

And this man is none other than 6’8, 341 lb offensive tackle, Hollin Pierce out of Rutgers University.

Hollin Pierce Considered The Eagles’ Most Exciting UDFA Of 2025

“The Philadelphia Eagles prefer mountainous offensive linemen, as if last year’s unit with Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Mekhi Becton didn’t already drive that point home. The 6’8″, 341-pound Hollin Pierce certainly fits the mold.”

“The Rutgers product started four years for the Scarlet Knights, with two seasons each on the right and left sides…If any NFL offensive-line coach can get the most out of the mammoth rookie, it will be [Eagles offensive line coach] Jeff Stoutland.” Sobleski then references the scouting report put together on him by BR’s Brandon Thorn earlier this year.