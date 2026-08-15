Eagles Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Tonight’s Game

The Philadelphia Eagles open their 3-game preseason schedule tonight, traveling to face the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch and things to watch for on the field.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

What: Preseason Game 1

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

When: Saturday, August 15, 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN Unlimited

Odds: PHI -3.5, Over/Under 35.5

How the Eagles & Ravens Fared in 2025

The Eagles endured their own sort of special misery in trying to defend their Super Bowl title last year — a season defined more by internal strife in the locker room than anything else and that ended with an embarrassing, 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The thought with the Eagles is they may have successfully removed the cancer from their locker room by trading 3-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 1st-round draft pick.

The Ravens started the 2025 season as Super Bowl favorites but finished 8-9, missed the playoffs, and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh was fired after 18 seasons.

In his place, the Ravens turned to a former assistant coach and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their new head coach.

1 Thing to Watch: Battle to Become QB2 for Eagles

The 1 critical position battle for the Eagles is at backup quarterback, where longtime backup Tanner McKee and longtime former NFL starter Andy Dalton are battling to be the next option behind Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

“There has been trade value for McKee in the past, and a lot of that has been because of how impressive he has been in preseason games,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Saturday morning. “He could very well play his way into an opportunity with another team by how he plays in the preseason.”

That’s not to mention the fact that another young quarterback is waiting in the wings and ready and willing to be Hurts’ backup at the earliest opportunity in rookie and 2026 5th-round pick (No. 178 overall) Cole Payton.

Payton, 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, won a pair of FCS national championships as a backup at North Dakota State, although he was used in short-yardage, goal-line situations and had 13 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023.

He finally got a chance to be the starter in 2025, leading the Bison to a 12-1 record while putting up 3,496 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns — 16 passing and 13 rushing.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay didn’t put much faith in Payton’s future on the Eagles’ roster with “realistic expectations” for every NFL rookie quarterback just 1 month from the start of training camp.

In Kay’s model, Payton ends up as QB3 for the Eagles in a best-case scenario. And that’s only if the Eagles make a long-awaited trade and deal McKee.

“The Eagles were thoroughly tantalized by (Payton’s) size, athleticism and upside, enough to use a fifth-round pick and overcrowd a quarterbacks room that already contains Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, and Tanner McKee,” Kay wrote. “The latter could be on the move soon, however, as McKee has drawn interest around the league as a potential starter. Because of the talent in that group, general manager Howie Roseman has revealed he may opt to keep four quarterbacks on the active roster in 2026 if McKee sticks around. That’s a nod to Payton’s potential, but he’s not going to be anything more than a QB4 as a rookie with those other players blocking his path up the depth chart.”