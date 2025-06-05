Eagles Sign Joint-Fastest Draft Prospect Ahead Of Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles already have excellence in the pass catching department with wide receivers, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown, alongside tight end, Dallas Goedert – who just signed a 1 year, $10 million deal through the end of the 2025 season.

But the corps runs strong rather than deep, with their being no clear, established #3 option in the pure receiving corps after Brown and Smith.

Although the likelihood of an immediate impact is slim, the Eagles are always looking at adding players with high-upside value onto their roster – and as such have signed former Sam Houston State wideout, Ife Adeyi, to their 90 man squad.

Eagles have signed WR Ife Adeyi. He was in attendance at Philadelphia’s rookie minicamp. Adeyi is a blazing fast WR from Sam Houston that ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. pic.twitter.com/5VltA2Trzv — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) June 4, 2025

Adeyi ran the fastest 40 time of any prospect during the pre-draft process, at 4.28 seconds, outside of the Buffalo Bills‘ first round draft pick, cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

Having stayed at Sam Houston State for an unusually long six years, the next-level speedster was not able to progress from an impressive third year in 2021, in which he accumulated 54 receptions for 742 receiving yards and a massive 10 touchdowns.

However, brutal injury luck derailed what was looking to be a very promising college career that could have gotten him drafted. Adeyi played in just seven games over the next two years post 2021 that included suffering a season-ending knee injury in the third week of the 2023 season.

2024 was supposed to be Adeyi’s bounce-back year, yet he never managed to quite get things going despite playing in 13 games, as he racked up just 30 receptions for 271 yards receiving, alongside 76 rushing, and two total touchdowns.

What Could Adeyi Add To The Eagles’ Offense?

Initially – likely not a lot. Tryout almost players never make an immediate impact on their new NFL teams in the regular season. But given that no other Eagles receiver after Smith and Brown hit even the 250 yard mark, it is safe to say that it is not out of the question that Adeyi could have a small but real chance to make the final 53-man roster.

2024, day 3 picks, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith will be hoping that they can leapfrog former Commanders first round pick, Jahan Dotson, into taking the WR3 role. But in the long run having a player like Adeyi – who can torch opposing defenses with his elite deep speed – could prove to be more valuable.

Neither Brown nor Smith have top-end pace, with both running in the 4.5 ballpark ahead of the combine. And, in fairness, neither player’s game explicitly focuses on downfield raw pace; Smith is a precision route runner, whilst Brown is contested catch/YAC monster.

So having that potential extra dimension in the years to come could be an X factor for an Eagles offense that still probably has another gear to hit in the passing game.