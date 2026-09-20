Dallas Goedert Injury Update: Eagles TE Goes Down Against Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles saw 2 of their biggest stars go down in the 1st half of Sunday’s Week 2 road game against the Tennessee Titans — running back Saquon Barkley 1st, then tight end Dallas Goedert.

“Eagle TE Dallas Goedert is questionable to return with a knee injury,” The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena wrote on his official X account.

“Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has a knee injury, questionable to return,” Eagles reporter Cameron Wolfe wrote on his official X account. “Took hit to right leg. Injuries piling up for Philly.”

“Dallas Goedert is questionable to return with a knee injury,” Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote on his official X account. “Eagles down to Johnny Mundt and EJ Jenkins at tight end right now.”

“Dallas Goedert escaped a major right knee injury but has not returned after this early play,” Dr. David Chao wrote on his official X account.

Saquon Barkley Went Down 1st vs. Titans

Barkley was forced out with an apparent upper-body injury early in the 1st quarter that ended up being diagnosed as a stinger.

“Saquon Barkley heads right to the medical tent,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account. “He was slow to get up after a carry on the first Eagles offensive snap of the game.”

The Eagles moved quickly to announce Barkley might not return to the game — and disclosed his injury in the process.

“Injury Update: RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return,” the Eagles wrote on their official X account.

Backup running back Tank Bigsby took over for the Eagles after Barkley went out.

Dallas Goedert Coming Off Career-Best Season

Goedert was the best he’s ever been in 2025 after the Eagles spent the entire offseason trying to trade him.

“Dallas Goedert set career highs with 60 catches and 11 TDs in 2025,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account. “His production earned him offers elsewhere but he was willing to work with the Eagles in pushing his void back twice to prevent a $20M cap hit and buy time for a one-year deal to return.”

Let’s be clear: Goedert did the Eagles a major solid with his new contract — not just for taking a pay cut.

“By getting the deal done, the Eagles avoid a dead-cap hit of more than $20 million that would have come when Goedert’s contract expired this Monday,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote. “Goedert and the team had agreed to push that void date back multiple times while working out the contract details, delaying when he officially would become a free agent. Philadelphia has been juggling multiple situations, including trade discussions revolving around receiver A.J. Brown. Should they trade Brown before June 1, the Eagles will incur a cap hit of more than $40 million — a number that shrinks to around $20 million if they trade him afterward.”