Jalen Hurts Injury Update: Eagles QB Leaves Bears Game After Big Hit

The NFL stepped in to make sure Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was OK after suffering a big hit on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Hurts stayed down on the ground after a late hit by Chicago’s D’Marco Jackson midway through the second quarter and was sent to the medical tent, according to the MNF broadcast, because of a call from the NFL’s New York offices for him to be evaluated for a concussion.

Backup Andy Dalton was sent into the game for Hurts with the Eagles trailing 7-0 and threw an interception into the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the Bears’ 2-yard-line — a 95-yard drive that had the Eagles with 1st-and-goal at the Chicago 1-yard-line.

Hurts was shown screaming at the medical staff on the sideline after he exited the blue medical tent.

“Jalen Hurts is out of the tent and on the sideline,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account. “Looks like he’s fine. But the damage was done. Andy Dalton tosses killer interception in the end zone.”

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“I wonder if (Eagles head coach) Nick Sirianni maybe thought about calling a timeout right there to see if he could get Hurts back in,” MNF color commentator Troy Aikman said after Dalton’s interception.

Hurts returned on the Eagles’ next drive to lead the Eagles to a thrilling touchdown — snapping the ball with 1 second left before halftime and running into the end zone to cut the Bears’ lead to 10-7.

Jalen Hurts Missed Games in 2024 With Concussion

Hurts missed almost all of 3 games late in the 2024 season after suffering a concussion in the 1st quarter of a Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders.

Following that injury, Hurts remained in concussion protocol for the final 2 games of the regular season. Former 1st-round pick Kenny Pickett started in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys but was replaced by Tanner McKee after suffering an injury to his ribs, and led the Eagles to a 41-7 win.

McKee started the regular-season finale against the New York Giants and led the Eagles to a 20-13 win.

Hurts returned for a bravura playoff run that culminated in him leading the Eagles to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and being named Super Bowl MVP.

“Hurts left the field midway through the first quarter after his head collided with the turf as he was hit by linebacker Frankie Luvu while going to the ground following a 13-yard run,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on December 22, 2024. “After being evaluated in the medical tent, he walked inside and was later ruled out. Kenny Pickett, the former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller, replaced him in the lineup.”

Dalton Took McKee’s Place as Eagles Backup QB

Dalton, a 17-year NFL veteran, beat out McKee for the backup spot during training camp after McKee served as the backup for the entire 2025 season — a move that wasn’t revealed until the Eagles’ season opener against the Washington Commanders on September 13.

“The Eagles finally reveal QB2, and it’s Andy Dalton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on September 13.

“Eagles QB Tanner McKee is the emergency 3rd QB,” The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena wrote on his official X account. “Suggests Andy Dalton is today’s backup.”

“Andy Dalton will be the Eagles’ No. 2 against the Commanders after a competition with Tanner McKee this summer,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X.