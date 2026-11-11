Eagles Waive Last Backup RB; Team Left With Just Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles; running back situation has been amongst the worst in the NFL this season.

The Eagles have had starter Saquon Barkley miss time this season, and even when he has been healthy his form has been very mixed. Backups Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby are both on IR, and the team also lost promoted practice-squad back Carson Steele to an injury last month and released him with an injury settlement on Oct. 20.

The Eagles even had fellow practice squad back Dameon Pierce land on IR back on Oct. 28 before he was also released with an injury settlement.

Eagles Move Off Jaydon Blue After Unsuccessful Stint

Now with just Barkley and Jaydon Blue on the roster, the Eagles have decided to reduce their RB room to one and surprisingly cut the former Dallas Cowboy.

“The Eagles waived RB Jaydon Blue.” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on Nov. 10.

The former 2025 fifth round draft pick was touted as potentially Dallas’ future starting back of the future when he was first drafted, and after showing ability during training camp it seemed like the path over the next couple of years was laid bare.

But lack of in-game production and a reportedly poor work ethic and attitude had the team under-utilize him in 2025 and ultimately release him during final cuts this past August.

The Eagles picked up the former Texas product and placed him on the practice squad the day following his release, before he was promoted the active roster last month amid Philadelphia’s crisis at the position.

Jaydon Blue May Need to Find a New Home Once More

Now, even with the team short four whole running backs, Blue has been able to muster even a single carry on offense, and now has been removed fom the active roster.

In his place, it is possible that the Eagles could promote practice squad RB Elijah Mitchell, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, or go after another veteran.

For Blue, this is just yet another difficult turn in what has been a tumultuous professional career in the NFL thus far.