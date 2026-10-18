Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Calls for 1 Change to Fix Failing Offense

The Philadelphia Eagles tailspin continued Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Without Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and many other important starters, the Eagles lost their fourth straight to drop to 2-4.

The loss obviously left starting left tackle Jordan Mailata frustrated Sunday evening. The lineman stressed, though, accountability and staying together during the difficult stretch. Offensively, the tackle simply stated it was not good enough again versus the Panthers.

When asked what could change to score more points, Mailata pointed to one area for the offensive line — effort.

“The only thing that comes to mind is ‘want-to’ the want-to to execute that rep, the want-to to dominate the guy next to you. That’s all stuff we can control,” Mailata told reporters. “When it comes to the play, that’s out of our control. But your effort in the down is the only thing you can commit to.

“Don’t know how, gotta watch the film. I just know, for right now, that’s probably just how I’m feeling: The want-to. And getting guys to just finish the blocks.”

The Eagles offensive line created very little running room for the team’s offense versus the Panthers. Philadelphia finished Week 6 with only 35 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per carry.

That’s not going to be good enough in most games but particularly not when starting a backup quarterback.

The Eagles offensive line also allowed three sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Speaks out After Latest Loss

Getty Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata spoke out on the one thing that he thinks needs to change for the offense to improve.

It’s obviously been a very rough few weeks for the Eagles offense. Not much changed Sunday against the Panthers.

One could argue Mailata put his teammates on notice with his comment about the unit needing to improve its level of effort. But the lineman appeared to be searching for any answer to what change could positively help the Eagles offense.

His answer was the best he could offer before reviewing the game tape.

The Eagles appear to have deep issues offensively, which is why the problems that have persisted for weeks haven’t been fixed. Missing several key players is a major problem. The Eagles could help themselves, though, by blocking better to create more running lanes and protection for new starting quarterback Tanner McKee.

That’s easier said than done, though, with the Eagles missing three offensive linemen from their Week 1 starting lineup.