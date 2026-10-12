Eagles’ 7-Year NFL Star Reacts To Stressful Week After Loss vs Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles nearly made it out of a tough week with an underdog victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Instead, they had another matchup where they controlled the game close to the end and ultimately choked the game away.

All things considered, was it a moral victory? In the eyes of Jordan Mailata, it was just more salt in the wound after a rough week.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Mailata said, when asked about Sunday being viewed as a moral victory.

“This week has been a week from hell for me. I don’t even know the concept of a moral victory right now. Again, trying to look internally to see how I contributed to this loss so I can correct it. Because we weren’t good enough, we knew that.”

Big Changes For The Eagles

The Eagles concluded Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams unclear about when the return of the right tackle Lane Johnson would be.

Ahead of the Rams game, Johnson was ruled out due to personal reasons. Just a few days later, he retired from football.

As the Eagles lost one of their top linemen, the team’s injury report continued to stack up, but that’s not all. Before hitting the field for the first practice of the week, the Eagles struck a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, shipping out Cam Jurgens.

Suddenly, Mailta and the offensive line lost two players in the same week. Mailata admitted that it’s been a tough situation to get through while preparing for the Jaguars.

While that’s the case, the veteran tackle was pleased to see how the young line performed together for the first time.

Jordan Mailata Assesses The New-Look Line

“I will say, I was very proud of my line up front. I think this week and during the game was to just ride the wave. The wave of good, wave of bad. The wave of perfect, the wave of adversity and just keep surfing,” Mailata told reporters.

“Keep playing the next play. I thought they did a great job of that. They listened, and ultimately, with J’s confidence and J’s poise, they put us in the position to make plays at the end of the game to make plays and win this game. Unfortunately, they made plays to win the game.”

The Eagles’ offense struggled in the second half again, but they did enough to win the game. They left the field with the lead, but the special teams crumbled with eight seconds left to go. A solid kick return placed the Jags in field goal position with one second to spare. The kick was good, and it was lights out for the Eagles.

With a 19-17 loss, the Eagles dropped to 2-3 on the season. They are on a three-game losing streak, heading into Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.