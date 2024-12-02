Eagles Urged to Sign Former $101 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

If the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for short term help rushing the passer, there aren’t a lot of options available to them this late in the season.
One edge rusher hat is available is a familiar name who might have just enough gas left in his tank to make an impact for the NFL’s hottest team as they make a run toward the top seed in the NFC playoffs and, perhaps, a Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Eagles should bring in 35-year-old former NFL All-Pro edge rusher Justin Houston for the final 5 games of the season.
After a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, Philadelphia is 10-2 and in first place in the NFC East headed into a Week 14 home game against the Carolina Panthers.
“The Eagles’ edge-rushers have taken a hit recently with Bryce Huff suffering a wrist injury and Brandon Graham going down with a triceps injury that will sideline Graham for the rest of the year,” Holder wrote on December 2. “Granted, the club did claim Charles Harris off waivers this week, but it couldn’t hurt to bring in another veteran pass-rusher with playoff experience. Houston obviously isn’t the player he used to be, but the 35-year-old did have 9.5 sacks two years ago and would be worth the practice squad addition to provide some insurance heading into the postseason.”
Houston Dominated OTs For Over Decade
The Eagles might be able to play on Houston’s desire to win a Super Bowl to lure him back to the game. Houston spent the first 8 seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he signed a 6-year, $101 million contract in July 2015 after he led the NFL with a mind-boggling 22.0 sacks in 2014.
Houston’s time in Kansas City came to an end at an unfortunate time after he was released following the 2018 season. In the 5 seasons since Houston left, the Chiefs have won 3 Super Bowls and played in the Super Bowl 4 times.
Houston, who owns the NFL career record for safeties (4), has spent the time since he left the Chiefs as a mercenary edge rusher. He spent 2 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, then 2 more seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before splitting 2023 between the Panthers and Miami Dolphins.
In 13 NFL seasons, Houston has 112.0 career sacks and $107.1 million in career earnings.
Eagles Might Not Want to Mess With Chemistry
Houston would be a veteran addition to the locker room that’s not likely to cause any waves — you don’t get to over a decade in the NFL by being that type of player.
Still, the Eagles and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio might not want to mess with what’s been arguably the NFL’s elite defense in 2024.
Through 12 games, the Eagles are first in the NFL in team defense (282.8 yards), fourth in scoring defense (18.2 points), seventh in rushing defense (104.8 yards) and third in passing defense (178.0 yards).
When it comes to rushing the passer, it’s not been any 1 player who the Eagles have staked that aspect of their game to — while linebacker Josh Sweat leads the team with 7.0 sacks, the Eagles have 8 players with at least 2.0 sacks.
