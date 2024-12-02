Eagles Urged to Sign Former $101 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

If the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for short term help rushing the passer, there aren’t a lot of options available to them this late in the season.

One edge rusher hat is available is a familiar name who might have just enough gas left in his tank to make an impact for the NFL’s hottest team as they make a run toward the top seed in the NFC playoffs and, perhaps, a Super Bowl.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Eagles should bring in 35-year-old former NFL All-Pro edge rusher Justin Houston for the final 5 games of the season.

After a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, Philadelphia is 10-2 and in first place in the NFC East headed into a Week 14 home game against the Carolina Panthers.