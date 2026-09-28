How to Watch Unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles Play Bears on MNF: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles cap off Week 3 with a Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears — the Eagles’ 1st primetime game of the season after winning their 1st 2 games.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles play the bears on MNF:

Who: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Where: Soldier Field (Chicago)

Odds: PHI -3.5, O/U 41.5

Records: Eagles 2-0, Bears 1-1

Bears Ready to Start 3rd-String Quarterback

The Bears are down bad at quarterback after starter Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings and has been ruled out. Backup Tyson Bagent spent the week in concussion protocol.

That leaves 38-year-old journeyman quarterback Case Keenum to take over for the Bears — a player who hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2023.

“The Bears are expected to start Case Keenum at QB against the Eagles tonight,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Caleb Williams has already been ruled out, and Tyson Bagent practiced only once this week. Bagent was eventually cleared from the concussion protocol, but Keenum is slated to start.”

The Bears are Keenum’s 8th team in 15 NFL seasons since breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012 with the Houston Texans. Keenum is perhaps best known as one of college football’s greatest quarterbacks of all time and still holds FBS passing records for career passing yards (19,217), career pass completions (1,546), and career touchdown passes (155).

Eagles Could Have $98 Million Defender Make Debut

Perhaps the biggest thing to watch for with the Eagles on MNF is whether Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard will make his season debut.

The Eagles obtained Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in April and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension, but he missed all of training camp and preseason after he injured his pectoral muscle while lifting weights.

Greenard told the media on Saturday that he was “optimistic” that he would make his Eagles debut against the Bears and “I’m ready to go for sure,” but added that the final decision would be up to the medical staff and coaching staff.”