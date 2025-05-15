Eagles Rookie Quarterback Eyed as ‘Long Term Backup’ for Super Bowl MVP

There might be a time in the future when Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Kyle McCord takes over as the long-term backup for Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts — just don’t expect that future to include the 2025 season.

ESPN predicts McCord will battle with Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the third emergency quarterback spot on the roster this season, with last year’s third quarterback, Tanner McKee, taking over the backup role to Hurts.

“McCord will likely start out competing for the No. 3 role with Thompson-Robinson, who arrived in a trade with the Browns in March,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on May 15. “McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, has maximized his limited opportunities and earned the No. 2 role behind Hurts. McCord will have a chance to develop behind the scenes as part of a quality QB room.”

McCord, 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, was a sixth round pick (No. 181 overall) in the 2025 NFL draft out of Syracuse, where he was an All-ACC pick in 2024 after earning All-Big Ten honors as Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2023.

Eagles Made Buzzy QB Pick Late in 2025 Draft

It was the second time in 3 years the Eagles picked a quarterback in the sixth round, creating some buzz when McCord’s name was called. McKee was also a sixth round pick (No. 188 overall) in the 2023 NFL draft out of Stanford.

It also makes sense. McKee likely played his way into a lucrative backup quarterback contract the Eagles won’t be able to match in a few years and if McCord shows he’s ready sooner, could be valuable trade bait for another team.

“(McCord) led the FBS in passing yards per game and set the ACC’s single season passing yards record (4,779) in his lone season with the Orange,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote in his pre-draft analysis. “He is an effective point guard who spreads the ball around. Four Syracuse receivers finished the season with more than 60 catches … his arm is strong enough to make every throw, and he has the touch to drop the ball in downfield.”

McCord Has Unique Connection on Coaching Staff

First year Eagles quarterback coach Scot Loeffler has a unique connection with McCord that dates back to his middle school playing days in South Jersey, when Loeffler was an assistant coach at Boston College and offered McCord a scholarship when he was only in the eighth grade.

“Scot Loeffler has believed in Eagles rookie quarterback Kyle McCord since the eighth grade,” Sports Illustrated’s John McMullen wrote on May 2. “And the veteran coach has the receipts to prove it. Loeffler, then the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boston College, offered McCord, the 181st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last week, his first college scholarship even before McCord started playing his high school ball at St. Joe’s Prep in Philadelphia.”

The Eagles hired Loeffler as their new quarterbacks coach on February 28 after 4 seasons as Bowling Green’s head coach. Loeffler replaced Doug Nussmeier, who left to become the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints after former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was hired as the Saints head coach.