Eagles Veteran Strongly Reacts to His Potential Role for 2026 NFL Season

The career of veteran safety Marcus Epps isn’t quite completing a full circle in 2026. But he’s back in a familiar place, closing in on a significant role with the Philadelphia Eagles defense.

Epps addressed potentially starting for the Eagles during 2026 with reporters to begin this week.

“It would mean everything to me,” Epps told the media, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. “I worked real hard to get back to where I’m at. It was a lot of dark days but I still got work to do.

“I haven’t arrived by any means. It’s a long season and we’re still here just in camp. That’s where my focus is, finishing out camp the right way and continuing to get better.”

Epps is entering the second season of his second tenure with the Eagles. During his first stint in Philadelphia, the safety started 25 games, including all 17 regular season contests when the team advanced to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Last year, Epps started four of 12 games for the Eagles.

Marcus Epps Closing in on Starting Safety Job With Eagles

Epps began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings. Still, the safety might be close to completing one of the more significant circles of his career.

By the end of his rookie season, Epps was in Philadelphia. During his second season, he started his first game, which started his ascent to full-time starter two years later.

In the 2023 offseason, Epps signed a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started all 17 games for the Raiders in 2023 but then suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2024 campaign.

Epps has been fighting uphill ever since then. But he might be coming to the peak of that climb to begin the upcoming season.

“It feels good to just be back healthy, have a clear mind, be out of that dark place that I was in,” Epps said Monday. “I’m just grateful. I don’t take any day for granted and I’m truly blessed to be here, right where I want to be.

“Just trying to keep my head down and keep grinding every day.”

Epps is on Philadelphia’s second-team defense on the depth chart. However, the depth chart is unofficial. Also, the chart has defensive back Cooper DeJean listed as both a starter at safety and nickel cornerback.

Zangaro wrote Tuesday that Epps has played with the first-team defense throughout training camp. That likely indicates, at the very least, Epps will be on the field whenever Philadelphia deploys five defensive backs.

Philadelphia’s Safety Depth Entering 2026 NFL Season

In all likelihood, Epps will start next to Andrew Mukuba in the back end of the Eagles secondary to begin this season. Michael Carter II is Epps’ biggest competition for that starting role.

The fourth and potential final safety spot remains a bit up for grabs in Philadelphia with days to go until the NFL’s roster cutdown day. All teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 6 pm ET on Sunday, August 30.

On Monday, SI on Eagles’ Jeff Kerr argued Cole Wisniewski will earn the fourth safety spot. Andre’ Sam, who is ahead of Wisniewski on the team’s unofficial depth chart, is competing for the spot too.

Maximus Pulley is another safety on Philadelphia’s roster.

The group is trying to replace veteran safety Reed Blankenship, who left the Eagles this past offseason to sign with the Houston Texans.