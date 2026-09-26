Eagles Receive Brutal Marquise Brown Injury News Ahead of Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t necessarily won pretty, but they have a 2-0 record to begin the 2026 campaign, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. On paper, the team was set for its most daunting matchup yet in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, but it has been let off the hook in a sense, as Caleb Williams has been ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury.

It’s worth noting, of course, that the Eagles are dealing with their own injury issues, but none are as important as Williams’ absence is for the Bears. For the most part, Philly received good news on its final injury report of the week ahead of its Monday Night Football action, but it will be shorthanded on offense thanks to the latest update on veteran wide receiver Marquise Brown‘s status.

Eagles Rule Out Marquise Brown for Week 3 Action

The Eagles spent much of their offseason reworking their wide receiver room in anticipation of losing A.J. Brown, who was eventually traded to the New England Patriots. The speedy former first-rounder was brought to town as part of the team’s efforts to replace the outgoing Brown, as he was signed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in free agency.

After playing just two games in 2024, Brown enjoyed a bounce-back campaign for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. While their offense struggled for much of the year, Brown proved he still has some gas left in the tank, as he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games of action. Brown isn’t necessarily the No. 1 wide receiver he once was, but he still can make big plays when called upon.

So far, though, Brown has had a limited role on offense for Philadelphia. He didn’t play a single offensive snap in their season opener, and while he did take the field in Week 2, he didn’t have a single catch, as his only stats of note saw him rush the ball twice for 12 yards. Earlier this week, Brown suffered an ankle injury that threw his status for Week 3 up in the air, and after not practicing on Saturday, the Eagles decided to rule him out for this contest.

Marquise Brown’s Eagles Tenure Gets Off to a Slow Start

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Hollywood Brown #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It wasn’t necessarily the plan when the Eagles signed him, but Brown is essentially the No. 5 wide receiver on the team’s depth chart right now. DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Makai Lemon are the top three players at this spot, but Darius Cooper has also managed to leapfrog Brown, with Elijah Moore also being stuck in a depth role of sorts.

That could change down the line, but right now, it’s fair to wonder what the future looks like for Brown, especially after reports have already emerged indicating that he isn’t happy with his lack of involvement on offense. For now, Brown’s main job involves focusing on getting healthy, as his next shot at getting back on the field will come in Week 4 when the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams.