Eagles Give Surprise Injury Update on Former 1st-Round Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles took a bit of a beating in the oppressive heat of a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans — something that’s seemingly continued into their preparation for a Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears.

Friday’s injury report included 1 surprise entry in free-agent signee wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

“Eagles WR Hollywood Brown was a new entry on the injury list and didn’t practice with an ankle injury on Friday,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account.

Brown suited up but didn’t play in a Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders — not a single offensive snap — but had 2 carries for 12 yards in the Week 2 win over the Titans.

He’s yet to catch a pass or even get a single target in 2 games after signing a 1-year, $5 million free-agent contract with the Eagles this offseason.

“Eagles WR Hollywood Brown didn’t play any offensive snaps during Week 1 in Philadelphia,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Yet Eagles first-year OC Sean Mannion may have found a unique role for Brown in Week 2.”