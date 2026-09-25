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Eagles Give Surprise Injury Update on Former 1st-Round Pick

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Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
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NFL wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles took a bit of a beating in the oppressive heat of a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans — something that’s seemingly continued into their preparation for a Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears.

Friday’s injury report included 1 surprise entry in free-agent signee wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

“Eagles WR Hollywood Brown was a new entry on the injury list and didn’t practice with an ankle injury on Friday,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account. 

Brown suited up but didn’t play in a Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders — not a single offensive snap — but had 2 carries for 12 yards in the Week 2 win over the Titans.

He’s yet to catch a pass or even get a single target in 2 games after signing a 1-year, $5 million free-agent contract with the Eagles this offseason.

“Eagles WR Hollywood Brown didn’t play any offensive snaps during Week 1 in Philadelphia,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Yet Eagles first-year OC Sean Mannion may have found a unique role for Brown in Week 2.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and the entire NFC East Division. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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Eagles Give Surprise Injury Update on Former 1st-Round Pick

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