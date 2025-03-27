Eagles Bolster Offensive Line With Familiar Face After Ex 1st Rounder’s Departure

The Philadelphia Eagles have prided themselves on their strong offensive and defensive line play for almost the entirety of the Howie Roseman era.

However, for the first time in quite some time, the Eagles have a seemingly gaping hole in the middle of the offensive line in the wake of former New York Jets‘ #11 overall pick, Mekhi Becton‘s departure to the Los Angeles Chargers.

As such, Philadelphia has decided to bring back a familiar face, former offensive lineman, Matt Pryor.

OL Matt Pryor is returning to the #Eagles on a one-year deal, an NFL source said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 27, 2025

Eagles Bring Back Matt Pryor After Four-Year Hiatus

Pryor last played for the Eagles back in 2020; having been drafted in the 6th round of the 2018 draft; before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 offseason.

With the ability to play both guard and tackle, Pryor adds both positional flexibility and genuine starting-caliber play for Philly. And, crucially, someone the Eagles are comfortable with and know well.

Pryor started 10 games for Philadelphia back in 2020, before being moved to tackle in Indy, where he was not quite as successful.

What Do The Eagles’ Options Look Like At Guard

The addition of Pryor certainly implies that the team are still evaluating their choices on the interior of the offensive line moving forward. Four of the spots are already taken, save for injury, by Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson.

For the fifth spot, at right guard, the current options remaining are a choice between former third round pick, Tyler Steen, ex Houston Texans’ first round pick, Kenyon Green, and Pryor.

Green never managed to solidify his spot on the roster as a guard in Houston, but he will be hoping to follow in the steps of Becton, who turned into a mauling run defender in his one season in the City of Brotherly Love under excellent offensive line coach, Jeff Stoutland.

Steen has equally had not much of a look in during his time in Philadelphia since coming out of Alabama in 2023. Whilst he has struggled in training camps at times, there have been some bright spots during his young career, including stepping in admirably during last season’s Week 3 victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Does Pryor Have A Genuine Shot To Start This Season?

Realistically, the team will probably want to prioritize Steen, or even Green, getting a shot at the coveted right guard spot.

Green is under contract for just one more year, unless the Eagles make the surprising decision this summer to pick up his fifth year option, which will cost over $16 million. But there is still value in developing a player who has all the physical tools and capabilities needed to become an elite interior O-lineman in the NFL.

But, as is shown time and time again, young players will either sink or swim. And in the case that neither Steen nor Green is ready to enter the water, Pryor will gladly jump in.

Pryor was one of the few bright spots on what was otherwise a pretty poor offensive line in Chicago, and whilst he is not a top-quality guard by any means, he provides reliable, solid play at a position whose value is still on the rise in the National Football League.