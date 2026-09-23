Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ Urges Howie Roseman To Give Him A Call

Through two weeks of NFL action, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line hasn’t looked much improved from their down year in 2025.

The loss of the veteran guard Mekhi Becton was clearly significant, after he played a key role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning squad in 2024.

These days, Becton is back on the open market. As the Eagles’ struggles continue, many fans are pounding the table for the Eagles to re-sign the 27-year-old lineman. Becton heard it directly from an Eagles fan recently, and he made it clear that he wants the Eagles to bring him in.

“Tell them to call me, man,” Becton told a fan.

Mekhi Becton Lately

When Becton entered the NFL, he was a first-round pick out of Louisville for the New York Jets.

After starting 13 games as a rookie, Becton played in just one game over the next two seasons due to injuries.

In 2023, Becton was back on the field for 16 games as a full-time starter. He was still creeping into bust territory as he hit free agency in 2024.

The Eagles brought in Becton on a one-year, prove-it deal. He switched from tackle to guard and earned a starting spot. Becton was a primary player for the Super Bowl LIX squad, and that helped him earn a big raise in free agency.

Becton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year, $20 million deal. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Becton struggled with the Chargers. They saved just under $10 million by cutting him back in the spring. Since then, Becton has remained a free agent and is clearly waiting for the Eagles to call.

In the meantime, the Eagles are trying to roll with their young depth pieces after placing Landon Dickerson on the injured reserve. The team will likely give it another week or two and evaluate the situation from there.