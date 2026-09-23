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Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ Urges Howie Roseman To Give Him A Call

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Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: General Manager of the Philadelphia Eagles Howie Roseman looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Through two weeks of NFL action, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line hasn’t looked much improved from their down year in 2025.

The loss of the veteran guard Mekhi Becton was clearly significant, after he played a key role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning squad in 2024.

These days, Becton is back on the open market. As the Eagles’ struggles continue, many fans are pounding the table for the Eagles to re-sign the 27-year-old lineman. Becton heard it directly from an Eagles fan recently, and he made it clear that he wants the Eagles to bring him in.

“Tell them to call me, man,” Becton told a fan.

Mekhi Becton Lately

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Mekhi Becton #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When Becton entered the NFL, he was a first-round pick out of Louisville for the New York Jets.

After starting 13 games as a rookie, Becton played in just one game over the next two seasons due to injuries.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a call alongside Mike Sainristil #0 of the Washington Commanders during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In 2023, Becton was back on the field for 16 games as a full-time starter. He was still creeping into bust territory as he hit free agency in 2024.

The Eagles brought in Becton on a one-year, prove-it deal. He switched from tackle to guard and earned a starting spot. Becton was a primary player for the Super Bowl LIX squad, and that helped him earn a big raise in free agency.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his touchdown with Lane Johnson #65 as Mekhi Becton #77 looks on as they play the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Becton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year, $20 million deal. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Becton struggled with the Chargers. They saved just under $10 million by cutting him back in the spring. Since then, Becton has remained a free agent and is clearly waiting for the Eagles to call.

In the meantime, the Eagles are trying to roll with their young depth pieces after placing Landon Dickerson on the injured reserve. The team will likely give it another week or two and evaluate the situation from there.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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