Michael Irvin: Eagles Fans Don’t ‘Love’ Jalen Hurts Because He’s Black

Almost 30 years after his NFL career ended, the beef between legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin and the entire city of Philadelphia is very much alive and well.

Irvin fired the latest shot at Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Eagles, and their fans on Thursday night during Netflix’s pregame show before the regular-season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Irvin did so while defending Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after an offseason of criticism for the NFL All-Pro, 3-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl MVP.

In 5 seasons as a full-time starter for the Eagles, Hurts has led his team to the playoffs each year, including 2 Super Bowl appearances — arguably the 2 best games of his entire career — but the 2025 season ended with a home upset loss to the 49ers.

Irvin said that if 2 white quarterbacks — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — had the same accomplishments as Hurts, while also playing in Philadelphia, they’d be canonized.

Neither Lawrence nor Allen has ever played in the Super Bowl.

“Wrap Trevor Lawrence in (Hurts accomplishments), and they’d love him,” Irvin said. “Wrap Josh Allen in that, and they’d love him. For some reason, in the City of Brotherly Love, that brother gets no love.”

Michael Irvin Trolled Eagles Using ‘Netflix’ Meme

Irvin’s accusation against the city of Philadelphia wasn’t the 1st time in recent months he’s taken time out of his day to diss the Eagles.

In July, Irvin used the viral “Netflix Documentary” trend to get his point across.

“Me preparing for the Netflix doc about why I have more Super Bowl rings than all of Philly,” Irvin posted on his official Instagram as he walks into frame and sits on the steps in front of Philadelphia’s famed Rocky Balboa statue, Netflix’s ominous documentary music playing in the background.

Irvin won 3 Super Bowls in 12 seasons with the Cowboys from 1988 to 1999.

The Eagles have won 2 Super Bowls in franchise history, although both in the last decade — 1st following the 2017 season and again following the 2024 season.

The Cowboys haven’t played in the Super Bowl — or even the NFC Championship Game — since winning their last Super Bowl following the 1995 season.

Playmaker’s Career Came to End in Philadelphia

Irvin’s Pro Football Hall of Fame career infamously ended on the turf at Philadelphia’s old Veterans Stadium during an October 1999 game in which he was driven headfirst into the artificial turf and suffered a career-ending spinal injury.

It was what happened after the injury that made the moment infamous.

From Pro Football Talk: “As he was wheeled off on a stretcher, thousands of Green-Bleeders cheered at the misfortune that had befallen the Hall-of-Fame receiver that had burned them for over a decade. However, what those fans likely (hopefully) failed to realize was that the injury didn’t just end Irvin’s game, it ended his career, #88 sustained a spinal cord injury that meant he never played another second in the National Football League. Needless to say, the Vet faithful caught some heat for their rejoicing in their rival’s ruin. ‘It disgusted me to death,’ said teammate Emmitt Smith. ‘This is just a game. Life, paralyzation and death are a reality. Sport is sport.’ Even the Birds themselves came down hard. ‘I know our fans pride themselves on being tough, but that wasn’t tough,’ said (Eagles) receiver Charles Johnson. ‘That was just plain ignorant.’ ”