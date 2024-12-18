Report: Former Eagles QB Michael Vick Takes College Head Coaching Job

Norfolk State University head coach Michael Vick.

If Norfolk State was trying to up its profile in the world of college football, then getting one of the most famous NFL quarterbacks of the last 20 years on board might do the trick.

The Virginian Pilot’s David Teel and Michael Sauls reported on December 17 that former Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons quarterback and 2001 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Michael Vick has agreed to become Norfolk State’s new head coach — his first head coaching job on any level.

From The Virginian Pilot: “A quarter-century after quarterbacking Virginia Tech to the brink of a national title, Michael Vick is attempting to bring championship football to Norfolk State — as the Spartans’ fledgling head coach. Vick and NSU agreed to contract terms Tuesday, multiple sources said, with an introductory news conference expected within a week. He replaces Dawson Odums, whom the Spartans dismissed last month after a four-season run in which the program went 15-30.”

Vick grew up in Newport News, Virginia, which is approximately 30 miles from Norfolk and stayed in his home state to star at Virginia Tech, where he led the Hokies to the BCS National Championship Game as a redshirt freshman following the 1999 season.

Coach Prime May Have Changed College Football

The comparison between Vick taking a head coaching job has to be compared to the ascent of University of Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders — better known as Coach Prime.

Sanders shocked the football world when he became Jackson State’s head coach in 2020 but it’s worth pointing out he’d spent 8 seasons as a high school football head coach and offensive coordinator before that.

Sanders’ success may have changed how colleges approach hires — and Vick gets to start his coaching career on the FCS level, just like Sanders. If he has the same success will be an uphill battle. Sanders went 23-3 over his final 2 seasons at Jackson State, including going 16-0 in SWAC play.

Colorado went 1-11 in 2022, the year before Sanders was hired, then improved to 4-8 in 2023 and 9-3 in 2024, and they’ll face BYU in the Alamo Bowl on December 28.

Norfolk State went 3-8 in 2024 and has only made the postseason twice in program history, on the NCAA Division II level in 1984 and on the FCS level in 2011, when they lost to Old Dominion in the first round.

Vick Talking to Multiple Schools Before Hire

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on December 16 that former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was in discussions with Sacramento State to become its next head coach at the same time The Virginian Pilot reported he was in talks with Norfolk State.

“Sacramento State is in discussions to hire former Pro-Bowl QB Mike Vick as its new head coach, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL. Sacramento State would build an experienced coaching staff around Vick that is inline with the new frontier of college football.”

Norfolk State has an early season game against a Big Ten Conference opponent in 2025, when they travel to face Rutgers on September 13.