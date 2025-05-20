Eagles’ Third Year DE Called ‘Best Kept Secret’ on Roster

When you hear the hype surrounding Philadelphia Eagles interior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo then look at his statistics through his first 2 seasons, it’s fair to think something just doesn’t match up.

Pull up Pro Football Reference and you’ll see, right there at the very top of the page that Ojomo only has 1 start and has yet to register a sack. So, what’s everybody getting all worked up about?

Look a little closer and you might see where it’s coming from. The Super Bowl champion most certainly did get his first sack in 2024 — just not in the regular season. Ojomo created the buzz we’re hearing right now throughout a solid regular season that saw him play in all 17 games as the backup to Milton Williams and solidified things with outstanding play on the way to the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9.

In 4 postseason games, Ojomo had 7 tackles, 3 TFL and, yes, 1.0 sack. That came against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Now, with Williams off to the New England Patriots on a 4-year, $104 million free agent contract, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder called Ojomo the Eagles’ “Best Kept Secret” headed into 2025.

“… Ojomo hasn’t gotten much playing time during his first two NFL seasons,” Holder wrote on May 19. “However, he was productive on limited opportunities last year, recording 31 total pressures on 268 pass-rush snaps during the regular season, per PFF. Especially with the Eagles letting Milton Williams walk during free agency, don’t be surprised if the Texas product turns heads with an increased role in Philadelphia this fall.”

Ojomo Gets Opportunity to Play Alongside NFL’s Best

It’s hard to imagine being put into a better situation for a young defensive lineman than what Ojomo has going with the Eagles, where he’ll be tutored by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and surrounded by NFL All-Pros with defensive tackle Jalen Carter and inside linebacker Zack Baun.

“In his rookie season in 2023, Ojomo played in just eight games but showed a ton of improvement in 2024,” NBC 10 Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on March 11. “He played in all 17 games (1 start) and played 388 snaps. Ojomo had 20 tackles and 5 quarterback hits in the regular season. In the playoffs, Ojomo had his first-career sack (in the fourth quarter against the Rams) and also had 2 tackles for loss. During the regular season, Ojomo had 23 pressures on 252 pass rush reps (9.1%) and was even better in the playoffs with 7 pressures on 64 pass rush reps (10.9%).”

Being 2 Years Ahead … in Almost Everything

Because Ojomo started his education when he was in his native Nigeria and didn’t come to the United States until he was 8 years old. He found himself ahead of where the American education system would traditionally have someone his age. This meant Ojomo was 2 years younger than most of his classmates but went on to star at Katy (Texas) High School before enrolling at the University of Texas at just 16 years old.

Ojomo was an All-Big 12 pick for the Longhorn in 2022 — his fifth college season — before the Eagles selected him in the seventh round (No. 249 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft, when he was just 21 years old.