Insider Reveals Eagles Next Move After Unexpected Jordan Davis Trade

The NFL trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and the Philadelphia Eagles are getting in on the fun by selling off some of their spare parts as their 2026 campaign unravels. On Monday evening, they pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars that sent Jordan Davis packing in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Several players have been popping up in trade rumors for the Eagles, but nobody really expected that Davis, who just signed a three-year, $78 million contract extension with the team back in March, would be up for grabs. Now that Davis is gone, it sounds like Philly’s front office is turning its attention to fellow defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Eagles Set to Begin Working on Moro Ojomo Contract Extension

The Eagles have told teams they aren’t trading DT Moro Ojomo, who is in the final year of his contract.With DT Jordan Davis now traded, Philadelphia can prioritize extensions for Ojomo to go along the defensive line with Jalen Carter, who was extended in the offseason. https://t.co/dbsP3sN9kp— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

The Eagles entered the year with one of the top interior defensive lines in the league. In addition to Davis and the rising Ojomo, Philly also has an All-Pro talent in Jalen Carter at its disposal. However, with the front office handing Carter and Davis long-term deals recently, it led teams to believe that Ojomo could be available for a trade.

Instead, the Jaguars managed to hammer out a deal for Davis from seemingly out of nowhere. Even with the rise of Ojomo, Davis started all nine games for Philadelphia this season, racking up 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup. He and Carter were widely believed to be the best interior defensive line duo in the league, but in the blink of an eye, he’s gone.

The return for Davis makes this deal more than worthwhile for the Eagles, as that is a massive haul of picks that the front office simply could not pass up. Beyond that, the team can give more snaps to Ojomo, with a report indicating that the team will turn its attention towards hammering out a contract extension for him now that Davis is off the team’s books.

The Eagles have told teams they aren’t trading DT Moro Ojomo, who is in the final year of his contract,” Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote in a post on X. With DT Jordan Davis now traded, Philadelphia can prioritize extensions for Ojomo to go along the defensive line with Jalen Carter, who was extended in the offseason.

Eagles Commit to Moro Ojomo With Jordan Davis Trade

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Moro Ojomo #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On the surface, it may seem like the Eagles are selling, but that isn’t really the case. General manager Howie Roseman has done a great job of moving players who aren’t necessarily part of the team’s long-term future for returns that are simply outstanding. We already saw him get a second-round pick for Cam Jurgens, and now, he’s put together a blockbuster for Davis.

It may not be the main takeaway, but this is a clear vote of confidence in Ojomo from Philadelphia. He will quickly slot in right alongside Carter at the heart of the team’s defensive line, and while it may not happen right away, a contract extension seems to be on the horizon. The Eagles may not be winning on the field, but they are setting themselves up nicely for the future with some shrewd work on the trade market.