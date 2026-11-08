Minnesota Vikings Linked To Rising Star Defensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 6-1 record, and their defense is the catalyst for their hot start.

They’ve given up the fewest points by a wide margin (93, 13.3 per game) and have also held opposing offenses to a league-low 154.9 yards per game.

Nevertheless, they certainly haven’t been perfect. Their run defense has struggled to remain consistent. They’ve given up at least 120 yards on the ground four times. That problem has come to a head recently, as they’ve allowed a combined 384 yards on the ground over the past two contests.

Their rush defense struggles have reportedly conjured feelings that they should improve their defensive interior ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirmed they were one of a few teams inquiring about available defensive tackles.

“The defensive tackle market has been hot, with big names DeForest Buckner and Jeffery Simmons already moved—to the 49ers and Bears, respectively—and teams like the Giants, Jaguars and Vikings still turning over rocks looking for help,” Breer wrote.

The Eagles have a player who stands out as the most intriguing option on the market if they’re willing to sell on him.

Moro Ojomo Was Named A Probable Target For Vikings

Moro Ojomo looked like a rising star last season. He had 6 sacks and 12 QB hits in his age-24 campaign despite playing only 66% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been nearly as effective through the first half of this season. Despite seeing similar playing time (60% of the defensive snaps), he’s still waiting to nab his first sack of 2026. However, to his credit, he’s been close a few times, as he has four hits on opposing QBs.

With Ojomo in the final year of his rookie contract, he’s been a popular trade candidate on an Eagles team that is fading fast (they’ve lost six in a row after starting the year 2-0). VikingsOnSI’s Trevor Ripley thinks the Vikings should poach the 25-year-old ahead of the trade deadline.

“Another Eagle, Ojomo, is likely available after Philly already handed out big money to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis,” Ripley wrote. “Ojomo had six sacks in 2025 from the interior and could give the Vikings a boost while they wait for Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange to develop.

“Still, like Jalen Redmond, Ojomo would be looking to get paid next year too, so would the Vikings have enough to commit to them with plenty of other mouths to feed like Blake Cashman or Andrew Van Ginkel?”

Ojomo Is Set To Break The Bank In The Offseason

The only potential hold-up to the Vikings trading for Ojomo specifically is that they already have a handful of difficult decisions with their in-house free agents.

Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Mason, TJ Hockenson, and Blake Brandel are all playing out the final year of their respective contracts on offense. Meanwhile, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Isaiah Rodgers, and Jalen Redmond are set to hit free agency on the defensive side of the ball.

It’s also worth noting that they’ll need to decide on a quarterback, as they don’t have a signal-caller under contract next season. However, a trade would make sense if they view Ojomo as a potential key piece along their defensive line.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores might be able to take his game to the next level, and he could make an impact for Minnesota down the stretch.