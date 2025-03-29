‘Chump Change’: Breakout $5 Million Eagles LB Called One of NFL’s Best Values

The word was out on Nakobe Dean before the 2024 season began. The Philadelphia Eagles were about to get the best version of their third-year linebacker.

By the end of training camp, Dean had displaced free agent linebacker Devin White in the starting lineup. Dean proceeded to reel off what seemed like a career-defining year with 15 starts, 128 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception, 9 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

In a cruel twist, Dean’s season came to an end with a torn patellar tendon in the playoff opener against the Green Bay Packers and he wasn’t on the field for the team’s run to a Super Bowl win.

Now, headed into the final season of his 4-year, $5.2 million rookie contract, he’s being called one of the NFL’s best values for the money and landed on Bleacher Report’s list of the NFL’s “Most Underpaid Players” in 2025.

Through his first 2 seasons, Dean had a combined 43 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 22 games.

“Another underrated young NFC East linebacker coming off a triple-digit-tackle campaign (128) making relative chump change on a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote on March 28. “Let’s just hope a major knee injury suffered in January won’t cost him significant progress (and money) in 2025 or beyond.”

The Eagles had the NFL’s best value at linebacker in 2024 as well, with Zack Baun on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract. Baun was named NFL All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time and led the team with 151 tackles and 5 forced fumbles.

The Eagles signed Baun to a 3-year, $51 million contract on March 5 that includes $34 million in guaranteed money.

Dean Facing Uphill Battle After Knee Injury

Dean has already dealt with one serious injury in the NFL and only played 5 games in 2023 because of a foot injury. It’s also worth pointing out that a torn patellar tendon is just as serious as tearing an ACL in terms of returning to the lineup — both have projected recovery windows of 6 to 12 months.

“Hate seeing Nakobe Dean go down,” CBS Sports commentator and Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty wrote on his official X account. “The most underrated guy on this defense and probably most improved player on this team from last season. Zach Baun called him the leader of the defense, signal caller and a guy who doesn’t get the credit he deserves!”

Undersized, Dominant Linebacker On Every Level

Dean, 5-foot-11 and 231 pounds, has been an elite linebacker on every level and won the Butkus Award in high school and in college as the nation’s top linebacker — one of just 3 players to sweep both awards alongside Notre Dame linebackers Manti Te’o and Jaylon Smith.

At the University of Georgia, Dean was the leader of the defense alongside a gaggle of fellow future Eagles like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith that won the College Football Playoff national championship following the 2021 season. Dean was selected by the Eagles in the third round (No. 83 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft.

“Explosive, three-down linebacker with the demeanor and quickness to become a volume tackler while holding down third-down duties at a high level,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the 2022 draft. ” … He might lack measurables, but he has the toughness and technique to see a boost in his performance once his play becomes more proactive.”