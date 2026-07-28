New Contract Issue Emerges for Eagles After Jalen Carter Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles officially committed to one of their brightest young stars on Tuesday when they signed star defensive tackle Jalen Carter for a four-year, $152 million contract extension. Carter immediately has become the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, and he will continue to form a dominant duo alongside Jordan Davis at the center of the Eagles’ defensive line.

With Davis signing a three-year, $78 million contract extension this offseason, too, Philly has committed significant resources to keeping a pair of key members of its defense in town. While this is a win for the team, there’s another contract dilemma on the horizon involving cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean that it will soon have to worry about.

Eagles Turn Attention to Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean Contract Situations

The Eagles have done a sensational job of drafting and developing stars on the defensive side of the ball in recent years. And while that has helped Philadelphia emerge as one of the powerhouses in the NFL, it is quickly going to become very expensive for this team to keep them all in town.

Entering the offseason, many folks weren’t sure if the Eagles were going to be able to find a way to extend both Carter and Davis, but they managed to pull it off. While that’s a win, the problem is that the front office will face virtually the same issue next offseason, as both Mitchell and DeJean will become extension-eligible.

Ideally, Philly would be able to keep these guys around, but it may not be financially possible from a salary cap perspective. So while the Eagles are celebrating their massive contract with Davis, it’s clear that the front office is going to have to immediately shift its attention to Mitchell and DeJean’s respective contract situations.

“The Eagles, after paying both DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis this offseason, will have a similar situation next year when CBs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean both become eligible for contract extensions,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Could the Eagles Extend Both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean?

Whereas Carter and Davis were selected a year apart from each other in the draft, Mitchell and DeJean both found their way to Philadelphia in the 2024 NFL Draft. Between this duo, DeJean’s situation is more pressing, as his rookie contract will expire after the 2027 campaign. Philadelphia can buy itself some time with Mitchell by exercising his fifth-year option after the 2026 season, meaning his deal won’t be up until 2028.

And yet, if there’s a guy who is more deserving of an extension, it’s Mitchell, as he has quickly proven himself to be one of the best lockdown corners in the entire league. DeJean is primarily used in the slot, and while he is a Pro Bowl-caliber player, he isn’t on the same level as Mitchell. Whichever way you slice it, the Eagles are going to be challenged when it comes to finding a way to extend both of these guys just after they handed Carter and David big-money deals.