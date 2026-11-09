Unexpected New Detail Emerges From Eagles’ Blockbuster Jordan Davis Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have swung a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, as they sent star defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 second-round pick. While the Eagles were expected to explore selling off some of their spare parts, nobody really expected Davis to be a guy who would land with a new team.

The Jags have been loading up on defense ahead of the trade deadline, as this is their third trade of the day, all of which have addressed that side of the ball. Davis is a huge acquisition for Jacksonville, but according to a new report, it sounds like he wasn’t its primary target, as the front office initially called Philadelphia about another defensive tackle, Moro Ojomo.

Jaguars Initially Tried to Trade for Moro Ojomo From the Eagles

Sources: The #Jaguars initially checked on DT Moro Ojomo, but were told Philadelphia was not trading him.That’s when talks led to Jordan Davis, who JAX didn’t think was available, and the deal progressed to getting done today. A true blockbuster. https://t.co/v64hFHAKjy pic.twitter.com/DJkw8G2vYk— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2026

The Eagles were armed with three standout defensive tackles this year, as Davis and Ojomo were joined by All-Pro star Jalen Carter at the middle of the team’s defensive line. Of this trio, Ojomo was expected to be the guy up for grabs, as both Carter and Davis had signed long-term deals with Philadelphia recently.

Instead, Davis ended up being the guy up for grabs from this group, even though his aforementioned three-year, $78 million contract extension was signed just a few months ago in March. When considering the haul the Eagles received for Davis, it’s not too hard to see why they pulled the trigger on this deal, but it’s fair to wonder how the discussion even got to this point.

For much of the buildup to the trade deadline, teams have been checking in on Ojomo to see if he was available. As it turns out, that’s exactly what the Jaguars did, but they were quickly rebuffed by the Eagles. That led them to pivot to Davis, and even though they just picked up another defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux, in a deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier on Monday, they finalized this deal for more help along their defensive line.

Sources: The Jaguars initially checked on DT Moro Ojomo, but were told Philadelphia was not trading him,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. That’s when talks led to Jordan Davis, who JAX didn’t think was available, and the deal progressed to getting done today. A true blockbuster.”

Did the Eagles Make the Right Call Trading Jordan Davis Instead of Moro Ojomo?

Getty Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

This is a pretty drastic pivot for the Jaguars to make, as the Eagles’ asking price for Davis was sky-high, and reasonably so. Losing Davis hurts for Philadelphia, but it has a guy in Ojomo who can immediately step into the starting lineup alongside Carter. And again, the return for Davis is simply fantastic, so it’s tough to be upset with this deal.

Now that Davis is gone, the Eagles need to get to work on a contract extension for Ojomo, as he is in the final year of his rookie deal. The good news is that this appears to be the front office’s new primary objective, so it’d be wise to expect something to get done in the near future. Davis’ absence along the defensive line will be tough to miss, but when considering the circumstances, it’s tough to get upset at this deal from a Philadelphia perspective.