Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni Draws Worrying Prediction From Anonymous NFL GM

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2026 campaign has largely fallen apart for them, which led to the team operating as a seller ahead of the trade deadline. The front office isn’t committing to a full-scale rebuild, but it extracted some great value for players who weren’t necessarily part of the team’s long-term future, which is something to feel good about amid what has been a lost season.

Questions about the Eagles’ future have been popping up frequently as of late, and it seems like there are some serious questions regarding Nick Sirianni‘s status as the team’s head coach. It’s tough to totally fault Sirianni for what has transpired in Philadelphia this year, but that didn’t stop an anonymous NFL general manager from predicting he will get fired at some point in the near future as a result of the team’s struggles.

Anonymous GM Predicts Eagles Will Fire Nick Sirianni

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For all the success Sirianni has enjoyed during his time in Philadelphia, you would think he would be much more popular among the team’s fan base. Instead, his seat has almost always been warm to some degree, and a 2-7 start season has some folks asking serious questions about Sirianni’s future with the team.

Again, it is worth noting that there is only so much Sirianni can do with this team. Injuries have ravaged the roster, with the most consequential ailment being the blood clots that have resulted in Jalen Hurts‘ season coming to a premature end. Without Hurts, the Eagles have largely looked lifeless, but even during his time on the field, there were still some serious problems on the offensive side of the ball.

Entering the year, it seemed like Sirianni was coaching for his job to an extent, as another year where he failed to meet expectations could result in him getting canned. Philly’s season is set to go down as a major loss, and as a result, an anonymous general manager predicted that changes will be made to the coaching staff, with the biggest of the bunch being the firing of Sirianni.

“Howie (Roseman) isn’t going to keep that staff together,” the GM said when asked about Sirianni’s future by NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.ca.

Should the Eagles Fire Nick Sirianni?

Getty Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Even with a Super Bowl victory in his pocket, it’s somewhat of a surprise that Sirianni has managed to last this long as the Eagles’ head coach. While the team has remained competitive during his stint, it has endured crushing meltdowns in 2023 and 2025, with rumors of internal drama continuing to bubble to the surface. Generally speaking, the guy who has been at the center of those rumors is Sirianni.

If Sirianni gets fired, it’d have to be because of the overall tenor of his tenure with the team, rather than the results of the 2026 campaign. And yet, it seems like we very well may be trending towards that result, as it seems like Philadelphia needs a new leader to come into town to shake things up. Maybe Sirianni can galvanize this team in the second half of the season, but if they keep going in the wrong direction, he could be without a job sooner rather than later.