‘Nightmare’ NFL Draft Scenario Laid Out for Eagles Benefits NFC East Rivals

It speaks to the level the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are at right now that the worst thing that could happen to them in the offseason involves things they really can’t control.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon laid out the “Nightmare” NFL draft scenario for all 32 teams, with the one for the Eagles almost entirely focused on 2 NFC East rivals, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, landing elite players in the first round.

Even with getting those players, it’s hard to see the Giants going from being one of the worst teams in the NFL and the Cowboys going from being one of the NFL’s most consistently disappointing teams thanks to the addition of a single player — and a single rookie at that.

“The Giants land the best player in the draft (Travis Hunter), the Cowboys land the best receiver (McMillan) and no prime defenders remain on the board when (the Eagles) are on the clock with the last pick of Round 1,” Gagnon wrote on April 18.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Blasted for Offseason Comments

Along with being one of the most disappointing and underachieving teams in the NFL year in and year out, the Cowboys might also be one of the most delusional.

Cowboys quarterback quarterback Dak Prescott took a wild swipe at the Super Bowl champion Eagles after they dismantled the 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on February 9. It’s the second Super Bowl win for the Eagles since Prescott became the Cowboys starting quarterback in 2016.

Prescott’s controversial comments came after he was asked how close the Cowboys are to the Eagles in terms of being Super Bowl contenders.

“I feel like we can compete with the Eagles and beat them. For the most part we bea them when we played them … I don’t want to say check the record because they’re the guys holding the trophy right now so credit to them and they deserve it by all means but … um … yeah, very close,” Prescott said in a video posted to The Athletic’s Jon Machota’s official X account. “Especially when you watch the NFC (Championship) Game. Those two teams. Teams that we battle against each other two times each and every year. Yeah. Like I said we feel confident that we got the better part each and every time so to see (the Eagles) win in such dominating fashion, credit to them. It’s our turn and it’s on us.”

The Cowboys and Prescott are coming off a 7-10 season in which Prescott only played in 8 games due to a hamstring injury. Dallas lost both of its games against the Eagles in 2024 by a combined score of 75-13 — a 34-6 loss in Week 10 and a 41-7 loss in Week 17.

Giants Had No. 1 Overall Pick in Hand … Then Blew It

The Giants had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft in their hands with 2 games left in the regular season but blew it with a 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

That dropped the Giants to the No. 3 pick and cost them the chance to draft University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who has drawn comparisons to 3-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.