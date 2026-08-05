‘Personal Situation’ Keeps Eagles’ $163 Million Superstar Away From Training Camp

As the Philadelphia Eagles slog on through the grind of training camp, there is one question that’s still unanswered: Where is superstar right offensive tackle Lane Johnson?

Johnson, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, is pretty impossible to miss, and his unexplained absence stretched into another day when he wasn’t at practice on Wednesday. Johnson was there with the Eagles for the start of training camp and seen working on the field with his teammates afterward.

“No Lane Johnson again for the Eagles,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He’s been away from the team for four days due to a personal situation.”

“Lane Johnson not here at Eagles camp,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He has missed the last four practices for a non-injury-related reason. Johnson is expected to return soon, from what I understand.”

Johnson, 36, has spent his entire career with the Eagles and was a 1st-round pick (No. 4 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s also as much of a lock to become a 1st-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer as anyone who has ever played the game — an honor that will likely go to both himself and 1 of his teammates, retired center Jason Kelce.

Headed into the 2026 season, Johnson is a 5-time NFL All-Pro, 6-time Pro Bowler and 2-time Super Bowl champion. He also has approximately $163 million in career earnings and is due to make another $23 million in 2026.

Johnson Dealt With Serious Injury Issue in 2025

Johnson missed the final 7 games of the 2025 regular season with a foot injury and didn’t play in a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

There was some speculation Johnson might retire instead of returning for another year.

“With that Lisfranc injury that he had … there was speculation he needed to have surgery and he hasn’t had surgery,” former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas said during a radio appearance on February 5. “I don’t mean to be that guy, but I think he’s done. You would think at this point we would have an update on surgery if he’s had surgery … I’m recklessly speculating but I’m being honest. I think he’s gone. I think he’s just waiting to make the announcement.”

Eagles May Have Drafted Johnson’s Replacement

The Eagles may already have Johnson’s replacement on the roster in 2026 3rd-round pick Markel Bell.

Bell, 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds, has been filling in for Johnson during his absence and will almost certainly be counted on to add critical depth this season behind Johnson and another NFL All-Pro in left offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

The Eagles were signaling their interest in Bell — nicknamed “the Human Skyscraper” — in the lead-up to the draft.

“Source: The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting Miami OT Markel Bell for a 30 visit,” NFL reporter Ryan Fowler wrote on his official X account on March 28. “Massive ballplayer at 6’9”, 346 lbs with 36 3/8 on the arm — 6th longest ever measured at the combine. Didn’t allow a single sack in 558 pass pro snaps in ‘25.”

Not only did Bell not allow a sack in 2025, but he was also part of the group that essentially brought the Miami program back to life by leading them to a surprise appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.