Ex-Philadelphia Eagles Draft Pick Claimed by Bengals

The Philadelphia Eagles have an elite scouting department — one that picks players that, even if they don’t want them, other teams certainly will.

The latest example came after the Eagles cut 2025 draft pick and 6-foot-6, 323-pound offensive tackle Myles Hinton on Saturday, only to see him claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers on Monday.

“The Eagles had the most players claimed in the NFL through the waiver wire,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan wrote on her official X account on Monday. “TE Cam Latu (Patriots) T Cam Williams (Falcons) T Myles Hinton (Bengals) DB Kapena Gushiken (Colts).”

“Bengals have claimed Eagles tackle Myles Hinton,” NBC Sports Cincinnati’s Charlie Clifford wrote on his official X account.

“PFF charted Myles Hinton with 58 pass block reps (32 true pass sets) this preseason,” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. wrote on his official X account on Monday. “He allowed one hurry, no hits and no sacks across those reps. Last year, in his rookie preseason, Hinton logged 81 pass block reps (32 TPS). It did not go well, allowing 2 sacks, 1 hit, 1 hurry.”

Myles Hinton Son of 3-Time NFL All-Pro

Hinton, the son of 3-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Chris Hinton, was released just over 1 year since the Eagles selected him in the 6th round (No. 191 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft — although he never played in a regular-season game after spending 2025 on injured reserve due to a back issue.

“Eagles released OT Myles Hinton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 29.

“2025 sixth-round pick Myles Hinton has been released,” Eagles reporter Cayden Steele wrote on his official X account.

“Hinton was just not good enough,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “They tried him multiple places but kept struggling. Might be a project they bring back to PS, but also might just not have it.”

Eagles Desperate for Offensive Line Help in 2025

The Eagles tried to bring Hinton back late in the season — and it would have probably been an incredible opportunity for him to make a big impression with the offensive line decimated by injuries seemingly from start to finish.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday, November 19, that they were opening the practice window on Hinton, who had been on injured reserve since August 28.

From the Eagles official website: “The Eagles opened the practice window for tackle Myles Hinton. Hinton was placed on the Injured Reserve, Designated for Return list on roster cutdown day. Philadelphia selected Hinton in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He began his college career at Stanford (where he played with Tanner McKee) before transferring to Michigan and helping the Wolverines win a National Championship. If activated to the 53-man roster, Hinton provides depth at tackle.”

The Eagles needed depth at offensive tackle after 5-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Super Bowl champion Lane Johnson went down with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot suffered in a 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 11 — an injury that would cost him the final 7 games of the regular season and the NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.