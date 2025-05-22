Philadelphia Eagles Owner Called Out for ‘Wet Dream’ Comment During Speech

One part of the speech Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie gave to fellow NFL owners before a meeting to vote on a proposed ban of the Eagles’ signature “Tush Push” play this week is coming under scrutiny.

“Toward the end of a speech that lasted close to an hour, Lurie made an analogy, telling the room that regardless of whether the play was banned, it was a ‘win-win’ for the Eagles, adding that it was like a wet dream for a teenage boy’ to create a play that was so successful that the only way for it to be stopped was for it to be banned,” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote on May 21. “After Lurie finished speaking, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent chastised the Eagles owner for the ‘wet dream’ comment, specifically for saying it in front of women in the meeting.”

While the “Tush Push” survived after a 22-10 vote to ban the play — 24 votes were needed for the ban to become official — Lurie’s speech was critical of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Vincent for their perceived support of the Ban.

Vincent played 15 seasons in the NFL and was a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Eagles from 1996 to 2003.

Lurie, Eagles Coming Off Win in Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles won their second Super Bowl with Lurie as the owner following the 2024 season with a dominant, 40-22 win over the 2-time defending Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

“One high-ranking league source who was in the room said, ‘Lurie was like a guy trying to convince his girlfriend why she shouldn’t leave him,’ ” @WordontheBirds wrote on its official X account. “Throughout his pitch, Lurie was emotional, passionate and — at one point — crude.”

“Jeffrey Lurie, who is so measured, polite and stays away from spotlight comparing the invention of the tush push and the dominance of it to a wet dream for a teenage boy is hilarious,” Chat Sports host Chase Senior wrote on his official X account.

“NFL owners beefin’ over the tush push?!” Legacy of the Shield wrote on X. “Jeffrey Lurie went full Hail Mary to save the Eagles’ signature play — even called it a ‘wet dream for a teenage boy’ in front of the league. Drama, tension, and … the tush push survives.”

Proposed Ban Initiated by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were the team that filed the initial complaint to try and get the “Tush Push” banned. Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl included a playoff win over the Packers.

“Eagles fans … they want to know who their enemies are on this thing, and they will never forget,” The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia said on the”Philly Special” podcast on April 2. ” … The next time they face the Green Bay Packers, I mean, the Eagles fans are going to treat that game like they are facing the Jimmy Johnson (era) Dallas Cowboys. It can be 30 years from now. The Eagles will be playing the Packers and there will be people, not just one person, being like ‘These losers. We beat them in the playoffs and they tried to ban the Tush Push.’ ”